Kamala Harris Blasted by Staffers for Her 'Happy Talk' Following Shocking 2024 Election Loss: 'Detached From Reality'

"As long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting," she stated. "To my beloved Doug, and my family, I love you so very much. To President Biden and Dr. Biden, thank you for your support. To my extraordinary team, to the volunteers who gave so much of themselves, to the poll workers and local election officials, I thank you all. Look, I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it. Over the 107 days of this campaign, we have been intentional about building community and building coalitions, bringing together people from every walk of life, united by love of country, by enthusiasm and joy by our fight for America's future. We did it with the knowledge that we all have so much in common than what separates us. Now I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now, I get it. But we must accept the results of this election."