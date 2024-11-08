or
Kamala Harris Blasted by Staffers for Her 'Happy Talk' Following Shocking 2024 Election Loss: 'Detached From Reality'

kamala harris blasted staffers
Source: mega

Kamala Harris was slammed by her staffers for her 'happy talk' following the 2024 election, a source claimed.

By:

Nov. 8 2024, Published 2:49 p.m. ET

Not only was Kamala Harris upset with how the 2024 election went down, but apparently so were her staffers.

According to a source, Harris was slammed for her "happy talk" during a call on Thursday, November 7, just two days after Donald Trump beat her in the 2024 election.

Source: mega

Kamala Harris' staffers are apparently upset with her post-election.

“Yeah, this sucks... We all just speak truth, why don’t we, right?” she said, according to Axios. “There’s also so much good that has come of this” campaign.

Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon also got emotional, saying at the end of the call: “I don’t like emotion, I don’t do that. You are great people who have done a great thing, and you came really close.”

Source: mega

Kamala Harris spoke out on November 6 — one day after the election was called.

But Harris' staff was unhappy with her remarks after they couldn't beat Trump, 78. “It was detached from the reality of what happened,” one source told Axios. “We are told the fate of democracy is at stake, and then the message was, ‘We’ll get them next time.’”

“People are depressed and frustrated about the overconfident leadership of the campaign,” another person added, while a former Joe Biden worker added: “How did you spend $1 billion and not win? What the f---?”

Source: mega

Kamala Harris said she called Donald Trump after he won the election.

kamala harris

According to four people on the call, campaign leaders begged staffers to not speak out as they didn't want people to hear about them fighting about the way the election was run behind closed doors.

The outlet also hinted at how the campaign allegedly ended up in $20 million in debt even though they raised more than $1 billion in just over three months. “The 107-day Harris campaign was nearly flawless. The Biden campaign that preceded it was the opposite,” a Harris staffer said.

Source: mega

Kamala Harris spoke to her staff on November 7, a source claimed.

But Biden's aides fired back, with one insider stating: “The Harris team benched [Biden] and then they lost, so now the people who represent Biden are saying, ‘Maybe you shouldn’t have benched him.'"

As OK! previously reported, Trump won some of the big swing states — Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and more — which helped him get to the necessary 270 electoral votes needed to win the race.

Harris later spoke out on November 6, where she tried to remain upbeat about the results.

"As long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting," she stated. "To my beloved Doug, and my family, I love you so very much. To President Biden and Dr. Biden, thank you for your support. To my extraordinary team, to the volunteers who gave so much of themselves, to the poll workers and local election officials, I thank you all. Look, I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it. Over the 107 days of this campaign, we have been intentional about building community and building coalitions, bringing together people from every walk of life, united by love of country, by enthusiasm and joy by our fight for America's future. We did it with the knowledge that we all have so much in common than what separates us. Now I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now, I get it. But we must accept the results of this election."

