Kamala Harris' Campaign Advisor Was Livid Over 'The View' Interview Before 2024 Election: 'What the H--- Was That?'
Before the 2024 election, Kamala Harris joined The View to discuss her campaign with its liberal hosts. Though her media tour was organized to promote her candidacy, Harris’ remarks on the talk show might have backfired.
During the segment, the former vice president compared her presidency to Joe Biden’s, admitting nothing “comes to mind” when asked if she’d do anything differently in office. She doubled down on her statement by saying she was “a part of most of the decisions that have had impact.”
While Harris’ run against President Donald Trump is over, reactions from the former vice president’s team were chronicled in Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes’ new book, Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House, released in April.
The book briefly details Stephanie Cutter’s boiling response to Harris’ statements on The View. Cutter, who was Harris’ senior campaign advisor, was reportedly floored about the interview.
“What the h--- was that?” Cutter recalled asking herself. “That’s not what we practiced.”
The book’s authors noted in the text that the former vice president had “done little to erase the impression that her reason for running was one of circumstance.”
Harris’ blunder on The View provided ammunition for Trump to overtake her in the election. After her remarks began to be scrutinized by the media, Trump’s team quickly took advantage of the opportunity and shared a clip of Harris’ controversial interview on social media.
- Whoopi Goldberg Slams Fox News Hosts as the 'Snowflakiest People' After They Mock Vice President Kamala Harris' Appearance on 'The View'
- Kamala Harris Denies She's 'Incapable' of Being VP: 'Most Women Have Similar Experiences'
- VP Kamala Harris Admits She's 'Scared as Heck' for Donald Trump to Be President Again
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“When she gave us the gift of the View interview, we were able to anchor her to the Biden administration in her own words, which is something we were trying to do anyway,” a Trump advisor is quoted saying in Allen and Parnes’ book.
An ally of Harris also told the authors that her appearance “provided the money shot” for the president’s ad makers. “And it was her own bad moment,” they added.
Though Harris lost to Trump in the November 2024 election, she’s actively taking a stand against his administration. On Thursday, April 3, the former vice president spoke about Trump evoking “fear” in the American people during his second term — something she said she knew would happen.
“We are seeing organizations stay quiet. We are seeing those who are capitulating to clearly unconstitutional threats. And these are the things that we are witnessing, each day in the last few months in our country and it understandably creates a great sense of fear,” Harris said at the Leading Women Defined Summit.
“Fear has a way of being contagious,” she added. “When one person has fear, it has a way of spreading to those around them and spreading. And we are witnessing that, no doubt. But I say this also, my dear friends, courage is also contagious.”