Kamala Harris' Campaign Advisor Was Livid Over 'The View' Interview Before 2024 Election: 'What the H--- Was That?'

Before the 2024 election, Kamala Harris joined The View to discuss her campaign with its liberal hosts. Though her media tour was organized to promote her candidacy, Harris’ remarks on the talk show might have backfired.

During the segment, the former vice president compared her presidency to Joe Biden’s, admitting nothing “comes to mind” when asked if she’d do anything differently in office. She doubled down on her statement by saying she was “a part of most of the decisions that have had impact.”