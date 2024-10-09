or
Donald Trump Calls 'The View' Hosts 'Dumb Women' and 'Degenerates' Following 'Lyin' Kamala Harris' Appearance on the Talk Show

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and 'The View' hosts.
Source: MEGA/ABC/Al Drago

Donald Trump claimed attacked 'The View' hosts for having Kamala Harris on their show.

By:

Oct. 9 2024, Updated 2:15 p.m. ET

Misogynistic much?

On Tuesday, October 8, Donald Trump, 78, shared his reaction to Kamala Harris’ recent appearance on The View with a scathing Truth Social rant, in which the Republican candidate opted for name-calling both his political rival and the hosts of the talk show — Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.

donald trump the view hosts dumb women degenerates kamala harris
Source: ABC/Al Drago

Kamala Harris said she would 'have a Republican in my Cabinet' if she is elected.

“Lyin’ Kamala, who is being exposed as a ‘dummy’ every time she does a show, just stated to the degenerates on The View that she would have done nothing different than Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES,” he said of Harris, who was asked if she would have changed anything about President Joe Biden's term.

Trump raged, “The Lamestream Media doesn’t want to pick up the story, the dumb women on the show wish they never asked her the question that led to that Election Defying answer, but the Internet is going WILD.”

donald trump the view hosts dumb women degenerates kamala harris
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Kamala Harris said she'd do 'nothing different than Crooked Joe Biden' on 'The View.'

For starters, THE BORDER DISASTER, WITH MURDERERS AND EVERYONE ELSE BEING ALLOWED TO INVADE OUR COUNTRY, WORST INFLATION IN HISTORY, THE UKRAINE DISASTER, OCTOBER 7TH WITH ISRAEL, LOSS OF ENERGY INDEPENDENCE, THE AFGHANISTAN DEBACLE, LOSS OF RESPECT ALL OVER THE GLOBE, AND MUCH MORE! Her dumbest answer so far!”

Minutes later Trump referenced the Biden administration’s handling of the recent hurricane that devastated Florida and the Carolinas.

donald trump the view hosts dumb women degenerates kamala harris
Source: ABC/Al Drago

Kamala Harris said 'is not a thing that comes to mind' when asked what she would have done differently from Joe Biden.

Despite FEMA support being provided, he alleged: “THE WORST RESPONSE TO A STORM OR HURRICANE DISASTER IN U.S. HISTORY — WITH ANOTHER ONE COMING. OUR COUNTRY CANNOT WITHSTAND FOUR MORE YEARS OF THESE INCOMPETENT FOOLS. THE WHOLE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT US!!!”

During the interview, Harris also said she's been "a part of most of the decisions that have had impact," noting how the administration capped the cost of insulin at $35 and brought the cost of prescription medication down.

After hearing Harris' comment, Trump went on yet another erratic rant.

donald trump the view hosts dumb women degenerates kamala harris
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed Kamala Harris and 'The View' hosts are all 'dumb.'

“I was the one who got the $35 Insulin, not Lyin’ Kamala. I’ve never seen a group that lies so much, like making up, out of thin air, that the U.S. produced 818,000 New Jobs, when it was a total fraud that they had to recant; or that she worked so hard at McDonalds, BUT SHE NEVER WORKED THERE,” Trump claimed.

“They even said that they knew nothing about Deranged Jack Smith going after their political opponent, ME," he continued. "And that was the biggest lie of them all. But fear not, we will WIN and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

