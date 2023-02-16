Kamala Harris Reveals She Doesn't 'Think' Chinese Spy Balloon Incident Will Alter Relationship With China

"We seek competition, but not conflict or confrontation," she explained of the Biden administration's methods to handling their relationship with Beijing. "Everything that has happened in the last week and a half is, we believe, very consistent with our stated approach."

As OK! previously reported, the U.S. took down what was believed to be a spy device earlier this month after it had been in the country's airspace for several days. Upon the appearance of other balloon-like objects, which were also shot down, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby stated they had "not yet been able to definitively assess what these most recent objects are."