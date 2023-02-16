OK Magazine
Kamala Harris Reveals She Doesn't 'Think' Chinese Spy Balloon Incident Will Alter Relationship With China

kamalaharris pp
By:

Feb. 15 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Vice President Kamala Harris isn't concerned about the future of the United States' relationship with China after shooting down an alleged Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast.

When asked if she thought the incident would change their dealings with the country, she replied, "I don't think so, no," in a Tuesday, February 14, interview.

kamalaharris
"We seek competition, but not conflict or confrontation," she explained of the Biden administration's methods to handling their relationship with Beijing. "Everything that has happened in the last week and a half is, we believe, very consistent with our stated approach."

As OK! previously reported, the U.S. took down what was believed to be a spy device earlier this month after it had been in the country's airspace for several days. Upon the appearance of other balloon-like objects, which were also shot down, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby stated they had "not yet been able to definitively assess what these most recent objects are."

kamalaharris
Following the incidents, critics were quick to slam President Joe Biden on social media for failing to take action against the potentially dangerous U.F.O.'s (unidentified flying objects) sooner, as well as for not publicly providing Americans with detailed answers on the strange happening.

"After allowing a Chinese spy balloon to traverse our airspace for days, Joe Biden has since directed U.S. fighter jets to shoot down 3 unidentified aerial objects in one week — an unprecedented action," one Twitter user wrote at the time. "The commander-in-chief must provide answers to the American people."

joe biden gives teen awkward dating advice
"More fake news here LOL anyone who really believes China was flying balloons over the United States during the Trump Administration deserves to have Joe Biden as a president," another added. "Unfortunately the rest of us do not deserve this horse s**t so he should be ousted immediately."

Harris spoke with Politico on the Biden administration's relationship with China.

