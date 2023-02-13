President Joe Biden Blasted On Social Media For Not Giving Answers On Chinese Balloon Fiasco: 'He Should Be Ousted Immediately'

Americans aren't happy with Joe Biden. Earlier this month, the U.S. shot down what was believed to be a spy ballon originating from China, and since then, America has brought down three other mysterious objects — though White House national security spokesperson John Kirby recently admitted, "We have not yet been able to definitively assess what these most recent objects are."

The lack of information surrounding the situation has caused an uproar, with a multitude of people demanding to know more details.