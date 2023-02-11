Joe Biden's 2024 Run Potentially Ruined By Backstabbing Democrats Leaking Info On Classified Docs: 'A Scandal He's Unlikely To Escape'
Joe Biden's bid to stay in the White House is allegedly being derailed by those closest to him! According to a new report, democrats have been scared stiff as his approval rating continues to plummet, so they decided to tell officials the details of where the POTUS allegedly kept the classified documents in his abode.
"You have to admire the elegance of their strategy. All it took was a well-placed whisper in the ear of the correct person at the Department of Justice to set the wheels in motion," an insider explained to Radar. "Now the president is faced with a scandal from which he's unlikely to escape."
The source claimed the plan was concocted in November 2022 after his attorneys found docs at one of his Washington, D.C., offices, and post-discovery, more files were allegedly found in his Delaware pad.
"It was at this point in mid-January that party officials tipped off the Justice Department about more files being held at Biden's home," the source spilled. "That information led to the Jan. 20 FBI search of his mansion and the discovery of an additional six documents as well as several handwritten notes."
While Biden's ordeal is allegedly nowhere near as bad as what's going on with Donald Trump and Mike Pence's classified documents situation, it's believed it will cause enough drama for Biden to come out unsuccessful when a democratic nominee is made the official candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
"Biden can't be allowed to run," added an insider. "He must be made to step aside by any means possible!"
As OK! reported, Trump and other republicans were outraged over Biden's speech at the Tuesday, February 7, State of the Union, though the most-talked about moment from the night was the interaction between First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff, as the pair kissed each other on the lips upon saying hello.