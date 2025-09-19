Kamala Harris Claims 'Con Man' Donald Trump Told Her Daughter Ivanka Was 'a Big Fan' of Hers Before 2024 Election
Sept. 19 2025, Published 12:08 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris is using her memoir, 107 Days, to reveal what went down behind closed doors between herself and Donald Trump prior to the 2024 presidential election.
In excerpts from the book, which releases on Tuesday, September 23, the former vice president claimed the POTUS used daughter Ivanka Trump to try and charm her.
Kamala Harris Recalls Conversation With Donald Trump
The incident occurred in September 2024 after suspect Ryan Wesley Routh tried to assassinate Donald at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. At the time, the POTUS blamed Harris and Joe Biden's "highly inflammatory language" as a motive.
However, when Kamala called to check in on Donald, he refrained from attacking her and was complimentary instead.
"You’ve done a great job, you really have," Trump reportedly told his rival.
"My only problem is it makes it very hard for me to be angry at you. It’s like, what am I going to do?" he pondered. "How do I say bad things about you now?"
When the Democrat simply told him to stop making rude remarks to the public, he replied, "I’m going to tone it down. I will. You’re going to see."
The former host of The Apprentice then informed the author that Ivanka was a "big fan" and asked Kamala to say hello to her husband, Doug Emhoff.
"He’s a con man. He’s really good at it," Kamala said of the interaction. "I’d readied myself for a phone conversation with Mr. Hyde, but Dr. Jekyll had picked up the call."
Kamala Harris Shades Joe Biden
The tome is filled with several other surprising anecdotes, including the ex-VP shading Joe's choice to run for reelection, a decision that eventually led to him dropping out mid-campaign and being replaced by the district attorney.
"Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness," she confessed.
"The stakes were simply too high," Kamala noted. "This wasn't a choice that should have been left to an individual's ego, an individual's ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision."
Kamala explained why she refrained from dissuading the politician to run again despite mounting concerns over his health.
"Of all the people in the White House, I was in the worst position to make the case that he should drop out. I knew it would come off to him as incredibly self-serving if I advised him not to run. He would see it as naked ambition, perhaps as poisonous disloyalty, even if my only message was: Don’t let the other guy win," she shared. "‘It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.’ We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized."