Kamala Harris Claims 'Con Man' Donald Trump Told Her Daughter Ivanka Was 'a Big Fan' of Hers Before 2024 Election

Kamala Harris is using her memoir, 107 Days, to reveal what went down behind closed doors between herself and Donald Trump prior to the 2024 presidential election. In excerpts from the book, which releases on Tuesday, September 23, the former vice president claimed the POTUS used daughter Ivanka Trump to try and charm her.

Kamala Harris Recalls Conversation With Donald Trump

Source: mega In Kamala Harris' memoir, she called Donald Trump a 'con man' and admitted he's 'really good at it.'

The incident occurred in September 2024 after suspect Ryan Wesley Routh tried to assassinate Donald at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. At the time, the POTUS blamed Harris and Joe Biden's "highly inflammatory language" as a motive. However, when Kamala called to check in on Donald, he refrained from attacking her and was complimentary instead. "You’ve done a great job, you really have," Trump reportedly told his rival.

Source: mega The POTUS told Kamala Harris that his daughter Ivanka was 'a big fan' of hers.

"My only problem is it makes it very hard for me to be angry at you. It’s like, what am I going to do?" he pondered. "How do I say bad things about you now?" When the Democrat simply told him to stop making rude remarks to the public, he replied, "I’m going to tone it down. I will. You’re going to see." The former host of The Apprentice then informed the author that Ivanka was a "big fan" and asked Kamala to say hello to her husband, Doug Emhoff. "He’s a con man. He’s really good at it," Kamala said of the interaction. "I’d readied myself for a phone conversation with Mr. Hyde, but Dr. Jekyll had picked up the call."

Kamala Harris Shades Joe Biden

Source: mega In the former vice president's upcoming memoir, she shaded Joe Biden's decision to run in the 2024 election.

The tome is filled with several other surprising anecdotes, including the ex-VP shading Joe's choice to run for reelection, a decision that eventually led to him dropping out mid-campaign and being replaced by the district attorney. "Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness," she confessed. "The stakes were simply too high," Kamala noted. "This wasn't a choice that should have been left to an individual's ego, an individual's ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision."

Source: mega Kamala Harris thought it would seem 'self-serving' if she suggested Joe Biden drop out of the 2024 election.