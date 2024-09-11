or
Kamala Harris' Debate Outfit Trolled for Resembling Clothes Worn by Quaker Oats Mascot

Photo of Kamala Harris and an image of a Quaker Oats container.
Some debate viewers urged Kamala Harris to find a new stylist.

By:

Sept. 11 2024, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

Sept. 11 2024, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

While countless debate viewers felt Kamala Harris outshined Donald Trump on stage, social media couldn't help but pick apart the vice president's outfit.

For the Tuesday, September 10, televised event, the Democrat donned a white top with a lavallière neckline and a dark pantsuit — an ensemble that resembles the clothes worn by the Quaker Oat brand's mascot.

Social media users poked fun at the outfit Kamala Harris wore for the 2024 presidential debate on Tuesday, September 10.

"Who wore it better? Kamala or Quaker man," one person tweeted with a side by side shot of the vice president and the logo.

"Kamala Harris really showed up to the debate dressed like the Quaker Oats guy and expected us not to notice? She’s got that ‘I sell oats for a living’ look down to a science. Maybe it’s time to debate a new stylist instead," said a second individual.

Meanwhile, Trump, 78, was made fun of for his usual orange appearance, with people alleging he went overboard on the bronzer for the big night.

While on the Wednesday, September 11, installment of Fox News' Fox & Friends, the former POTUS insisted "I thought I did a great job" going up against Harris, 59.

Countless people said her outfit looked like the clothes worn by the Quaker Oats mascot.

However, the businessman claimed ABC News' moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis were giving the prosecutor special treatment.

"It was three on one. It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be, because when you looked at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her," Trump said, claiming she lied "six or seven times" without being fact-checked.

"They’re dishonest. I think ABC took a big hit last night," he continued. "They ought to take away their license for the way they did that."

Donald Trump admitted he's unsure if he wants to debate Harris again.

"I’ve been told I’m a good debater," the father-of-five noted. "I think it was one of my better debates, maybe my best debate."

Trump also claimed that Harris asked for a second debate "because the loser always asks for a rematch."

"I won the debate," he said. "I don’t know if I want to do another debate."

Viewers mocked Trump for his orange appearance, joking he must have used too much bronzer.

Elsewhere in his interview, Trump commented on Taylor Swift's endorsement of Harris.

"Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth," he spilled, referring to the singer's friend Brittany Mahomes, who has been under fire recently for "liking" posts about the controversial Republican.

"It was only a matter of time. You couldn’t possibly endorse Biden. But [Taylor's] a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace," he concluded.

