Donald Trump Bashes Taylor Swift Over Kamala Harris Endorsement, Praises 'Terrific' Brittany Mahomes for Being 'a Big Fan' of His

Photos of Brittany Mahomes, Donald Trump and Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift slammed Donald Trump for sharing AI generated photos of her falsely endorsing his campaign.

By:

Sept. 11 2024, Updated 10:42 a.m. ET

Donald Trump has "Bad Blood" with Taylor Swift.

The former president called into Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning, September 11, just hours after his first presidential debate against Kamala Harris and the pop icon's formal endorsement of the vice president ahead of the 2024 election.

donald trump taylor swift kamala harris endorsement brittany mahomes
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump trolled Taylor Swift after she expressed support for his political rival Kamala Harris.

"Well I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth," Trump declared in reference to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, who has been under fire recently for "liking" posts and comments in support of the controversial Republican candidate.

"It was only a matter of time. You couldn’t possibly endorse Biden. But [Taylor's] a very liberal person," he added of President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race in July before Harris stepped up as the Democratic candidate. "She seems to always endorse a Democrat and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

donald trump taylor swift kamala harris endorsement brittany mahomes
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift formally endorsed VP Kamala Harris for president on Tuesday, September 10.

The Apprentice star concluded: "But I like Brittany. Brittany is great. She’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift. Wife of the great quarterback. I think she’s terrific."

Brittany and Taylor have found themselves pitted against one another in headlines recently due to their apparently opposing political views.

donald trump taylor swift kamala harris endorsement brittany mahomes
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were together at the U.S. Open after rumors of a rift in their friendship due to politics.

As the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, many fans wondered if their was a rift in her friendship with Brittany after the duo sat in separate suites for the team's season-opener win against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5.

The blonde pals squashed speculation they weren't speaking just days later with a joint appearance at the U.S. Open on Sunday, September 8, alongside Travis and Patrick. The group later headed out for a double dinner date on Sunday evening.

donald trump taylor swift kamala harris endorsement brittany mahomes
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift dissed J.D. Vance by calling herself a 'childless cat lady.'

Prior to Tuesday night, Taylor had been silent regarding her stance on November's election, though she made her voice known within 30 minutes of the conclusion of ABC News' debate between Kamala and Donald.

Snubbing Donald's running mate, J.D. Vance, by referring to herself as a "childless cat lady," the 14-time Grammy winner said she "will be casting [her] vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election" because she "fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

Source: OK!

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice," Taylor expressed.

The "Love Story" singer concluded: "Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story. With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady."

