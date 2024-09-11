10 Viral Moments From the 2024 Debate Between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris: From Candidates' Handshake to Ex-POTUS' 'Bronzer'

Harris displayed strong body language and used her facial expressions to communicate whenever Trump made comments.

For instance, she smirked and shook her head when the ex-POTUS claimed that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were consuming pets.

"They’re eating the dogs, the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there," said Trump, echoing the since-debunked and baseless internet conspiracy theory.

After the debate, internet users shared their thoughts about Harris' expressions.

One wrote, "Throughout the debate, Kamala Harris wore that unmistakable smirk every time Trump spoke, like she was in on some joke the rest of us weren't. Her expression screamed, 'I know better,' with a dash of 'Bless your heart' energy. It was less about listening and more about silently telling the world she wasn't impressed—like she'd rather be anywhere else than humoring what she seemed to think was an obvious waste of her time."

A second noted, "There hasn’t been one second in this debate that Harris hasn’t had a smirk on her face."

"All HARRIS WAS SMIRK AND LOOK SHAKY BC she's nervous as h---," a third said.