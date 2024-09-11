Donald Trump Insists He Did a 'Great Job' Facing Off Against Kamala Harris in 2024 Debate Despite the Event Being 'Rigged'
Donald Trump commended himself for a job well done after the 2024 debate against VP Kamala Harris — but he still managed to take aim at the ABC moderators, who fact-checked him throughout the night.
While talking to Fox News' Fox & Friends on Wednesday, September 11, the ex-president, 78, said he "thought I did a great job."
“It was three on one. It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be, because when you looked at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her,” he continued, claiming that “six or seven times she told an outright lie” that was not challenged. “They’re dishonest. I think ABC took a big hit last night … They ought to take away their license for the way they did that.”
Moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis corrected Trump four times during the 90-minute debate while Harris was mostly left alone.
Though Trump was called out several times, he declared he killed it.
“I’ve been told I’m a good debater,” Trump said. “I think it was one of my better debates, maybe my best debate.”
Trump then said Harris wants a second debate “because the loser always asks for a rematch.”
“I won the debate … I don’t know if I want to do another debate,” he said.
As OK! previously reported, the two took jabs at one another during the night.
At one point, Harris, 59, brought up Trump's legal woes.
"From someone who has been prosecuted for national security crimes, economic crimes, election interference, has been found liable for sexual assault, and his next big court appearance is in November at his own criminal sentencing," she told Trump, who was found guilty of paying off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair prior to the 2016 election.
Harris, who kept her cool, then pointed out how Trump always lies.
"I believe very strongly that the American people want a president who understands the importance of bringing us together knowing we have so much more important than what separates us, and I pledge to you to be a president for all Americans," Harris stated. "If you want to really know the inside track on who the former president is, if he didn't make it clear already, just ask people who have worked with him."