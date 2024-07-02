OK Magazine
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Fights Back After She's Asked If Anyone Is 'Hiding' Information About President Joe Biden's Health

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Fights Back After She's Asked If Anyone Is 'Hiding' Information About President Joe Biden's Health
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 2 2024

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended President Joe Biden when his mental fitness was brought up during a Tuesday, July 2, press conference.

“Is anyone in the White House hiding information about the president’s health or his ability to do the job day to day?” NBC News reporter Kelly O’Donnell asked Jean-Pierre.

karine jean pierre fights back after shes asked if anyone is hiding information about president joe bidens health
Source: mega

Karine Jean-Pierre defended the president during a press conference.

“Absolutely not,” Jean-Pierre shot back.

“Given the fact that it’s more than a bad night when his political future is threatened, would he be willing to provide more medical information? Would he be willing to have Dr. O’Connor provide more to answer these questions?” O’Donnell pressed.

“Kelly O, I certainly understand the question, I appreciate the question, but what we have provided has been very transparent,” she shot back.

karine jean pierre fights back after shes asked if anyone is hiding information about president joe bidens health
Source: mega

Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about President Joe Biden's health on July 2.

O'Donnell said the last update the public has been given about Biden was in February.

“It wasn’t too long ago. It was indeed this year,” Jean-Pierre said.

However, O'Donnell wasn't satisfied with that answer.

“We’ve now gone several days where he has only done teleprompter comments, he’s not taken questions, I know you’ve announced a press conference, I appreciate that, and an interview, we appreciate that but there is a period of time here where the public is trying to understand what happened and the president could help to answer that by engaging with us in an unscripted way right now,” O’Donnell said.

karine jean pierre fights back after shes asked if anyone is hiding information about president joe bidens health
Source: mega

Joe Biden is 81 years old.

As OK! previously reported, Biden's health was called into question after his disastrous debate performance on June 27. The politician, 81, made headlines as he froze up several times and appeared lost while talking to Donald Trump.

According to journalist Carl Bernstein, things are even worse behind the scenes.

karine jean pierre fights back after shes asked if anyone is hiding information about president joe bidens health
Source: mega

Joe Biden is apparently not all there, Carl Bernstein claimed.

"These are people, several of them, who are very close to President Biden, who love him, have supported him – among them are some people who have raised a lot of money for him – and they are adamant that what we saw the other night, the Joe Biden we saw, is not a one-off. That there have been 15, 20 occasions in the last year-and-a-half when the president has appeared somewhat as he did in that horror show that we witnessed, and what’s so significant is the people that this is coming from and also how many people around the president are aware of such incidents, including some reporters, incidentally, who witness some of them," Bernstein said during an appearance on Anderson Cooper 360 on Monday, July 1, just a few days after the debate took place.

