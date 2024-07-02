White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Fights Back After She's Asked If Anyone Is 'Hiding' Information About President Joe Biden's Health

O'Donnell said the last update the public has been given about Biden was in February.

“It wasn’t too long ago. It was indeed this year,” Jean-Pierre said.

However, O'Donnell wasn't satisfied with that answer.

“We’ve now gone several days where he has only done teleprompter comments, he’s not taken questions, I know you’ve announced a press conference, I appreciate that, and an interview, we appreciate that but there is a period of time here where the public is trying to understand what happened and the president could help to answer that by engaging with us in an unscripted way right now,” O’Donnell said.