Joe Biden's PR Nightmare: President Says 'My Memory Is Fine' After Allegedly Forgetting When His Son Died
Joe Biden attempted to defend his mental state after Special Counsel Robert Hur concluded he should not be charged for mishandling classified material due to the president's cognitive decline.
In Hur's report, he described Biden as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."
The report highlighted Biden's inability to recall significant events, including the death of his son Beau Biden. On multiple occasions, the president also asked Hur to refresh his memory about the years he served as vice president.
These lapses in memory have raised concerns among voters about Biden's mental capacity, with a recent NBC News survey indicating that 76 percent of Americans, 81 percent of independents and even 54 percent of Democrats worry about his fitness for office.
The White House, aware of the political implications of these revelations, attempted to address the situation by having Biden hold a press conference. However, the strategy backfired, as the president's appearance only served to reinforce the concerns about his mental state.
During the conference, Biden almost broke down while criticizing Hur for mentioning his son's death. Despite the emotional display, the president did not deny the facts presented in Hur's report.
Further repercussions ensued as Biden began to field questions from reporters.
He snapped at Peter Doocy from Fox News, jokingly telling the reporter, "My memory is so bad I let you speak." He also lashed out at another reporter who raised concerns about his age, claiming, "That is your judgment! That is your judgment! That is not the judgment of the press!"
Later in the press conference, Biden mistakenly referred to Egyptian dictator Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the "president of Mexico."
The gathering reinforced a lot of the president's biggest critics' perception that he is too old to continue as the leader of the United States.
Donald Trump Jr. released a statement soon after the press conference, stating, "We all already know that Joe Biden is senile. What’s being lost is that Joe Biden is a criminal who put American national security at risk, while cashing in hand over fist from our adversaries! Biden’s criminality and corruption is literally being pointed out by the special counsel appointed by Biden’s own DOJ!"
Several users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where they heavily criticized the president, calling for him to drop out of the race and leave office.
One user shared a clip from the press conference in a post that read, "This isn't funny anymore. We literally have a senile old man running the country. Someone in the White House needs to do SOMETHING before things get worse."
Another user posted, "Bad night for a Joe Biden and his last-minute press conference. The writing is on the wall ... Queue replacement candidate stage right."
A third user commented, "Last night’s press conference proved Joe Biden can’t handle the presidency, Medicare or remembering basic facts. Biden needs to resign now."