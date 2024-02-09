Joe Biden's PR Nightmare: President Says 'My Memory Is Fine' After Allegedly Forgetting When His Son Died

The gathering reinforced a lot of the president's biggest critics' perception that he is too old to continue as the leader of the United States.

Donald Trump Jr. released a statement soon after the press conference, stating, "We all already know that Joe Biden is senile. What’s being lost is that Joe Biden is a criminal who put American national security at risk, while cashing in hand over fist from our adversaries! Biden’s criminality and corruption is literally being pointed out by the special counsel appointed by Biden’s own DOJ!"

