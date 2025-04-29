Kamala Harris Slammed Ahead of $25-Per-Stream Speech: 'How Many Shots of Liquor Will It Take to Get Her to the Podium?'
Kamala Harris was slammed ahead of her first major public appearance since losing the 2024 election.
Harris, who is the keynote speaker for Emerge America’s 20th anniversary gala, an event that will take place in San Francisco on April 30, is expected to talk about Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.
To attend the fundraiser, which supports a group that trains Democratic women to run for office, patrons can spend up to $50,000 for the top package. A general admission ticket costs $250, while a livestream digital ticket is set at $25.
Social media users flocked to X to mock Harris after she was announced as the event’s leading lady.
“When you fire a head coach, the last person you want to hear from is a fired head coach,” one member wrote.
Others attacked her rumored drinking, with one user asking if she’ll be sober, another asking if she’ll “make drinking great again,” while one other noted the “real headline is how many shots of liquor will it take to get her to the podium.”
Harris has previously been mocked for her “word salad” type speeches, as some deem them as nonsensical. Many X members mentioned this, with one claiming, “Speech writers are busy right now putting cackles and word salad together and some gibberish about her being middle class and Trump being a dictator. [T]his should be really good! Good in terms of comedy.”
The former presidential candidate has yet to announce her next move — whether that means running for president in 2028 or governor of California.
As OK! previously reported, political correspondent Steve Kornacki noted Harris could face “potential threats” if she were to run for governor.
Kornacki said Harris’ potential run in the gubernatorial election would be difficult based on the “loyalties” democratic voters have for other candidates. The commentator suggested other “big-name” figures could “break through” during the 2026 election for governor of California, leaving the former vice president behind.
The commentator pointed out Richard Nixon’s 1962 run for governor of California after he served as Dwight Eisenhower’s vice president. Though Nixon was favored early on, he did not win.
Kornacki noted Nixon ran for governor because he planned to run for president after losing in 1960. “Ultimately, whatever she decides here, where Harris wants to go, if it is, she’s certainly thinking of this,” he added.
According to a non probability-based survey conducted by Politico and UC Berkeley’s Citrin Center, 33 percent of registered voters in California would be happy about having Harris as their governor. Though a good chunk of voters in the state would like to see the former vice president as one of their political leaders, 36 percent of policy influencers, including lawmakers as well as state and federal government officials, are “indifferent” about the matter.