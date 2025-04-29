Kamala Harris Slammed Ahead of $25-Per-Stream Speech: 'How Many Shots of Liquor Will It Take to Get Her to the Podium?'

Harris, who is the keynote speaker for Emerge America’s 20th anniversary gala, an event that will take place in San Francisco on April 30, is expected to talk about Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.

To attend the fundraiser, which supports a group that trains Democratic women to run for office, patrons can spend up to $50,000 for the top package. A general admission ticket costs $250, while a livestream digital ticket is set at $25.

Social media users flocked to X to mock Harris after she was announced as the event’s leading lady.