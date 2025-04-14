Kamala Harris Haters 'Laugh' at Former Vice President's 'Boring' Think Tank Idea: 'Everyone Will Be Talking in Word Salads'
Kamala Harris might need to use her think tank to brainstorm a new idea.
The former vice president became the laughing stock online after a piece published by The New York Times last week revealed Harris is considering "establishing an institute for policy and ideas."
While Harris and her husband, former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, are "weighing each new opportunity with the potential political blowback in mind," one of Harris' longtime advisors, Brian Nelson, has reportedly "broached the idea" of creating a think tank with "several universities, including Howard and Stanford."
Supporters of the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate, however, allegedly warned that raising money for a center like this could, "depending on the donors, create liabilities in future races."
After the public learned of Harris' think tank idea, haters couldn't help but take to social media to mock the former attorney general of California — who, in the past, has been trolled for seeming to go off on tangents during speeches and not always making sense.
Summarizing the article, Washington Free Beacon senior writer Andrew Stiles, wrote, "NYT: Kamala Harris, known for her deep knowledge and ability to articulate complex issues, is thinking about launching 'an institute for policy and ideas.'"
Throwing a jab at the Democratic politician, Stiles jokingly referred to the potential thinking center as "The Kamala D. Harris Institute for Examining the Importance of Understanding What Needs to Be Done," seemingly mimicking her frequent "word salads."
"Job 1: Finding some ideas and learning what policy is," PJ Media editor Stephen Green quipped, while right-wing commentator Matt Whitlock joked: "The 'Kamala Harris Institute for Policies and Ideas' sounds a little bit like a Babylon Bee headline. Sort of like if the Kardashians opened a think tank."
The Babylon Bee is a satirical conservative Christian news site that reports fake news about religion, politics, current events and public figures.
Republican Party deputy communications director Abigail Jackson claimed the creation should be called "The Coconut Tree Institute," a nod toward one of Harris' infamous quotes.
After political commentators weighed in on The New York Times article, haters of Harris joined in on the fun.
"Oh my, please stop, I can't take it any more. I'm laughing too hard at the thought of a Kamala Harris think tank," one person snubbed, while another individual added, "Oh my God. No!!!!!! Everybody will be talking in word salads not making any serious points."
"Goodness that would be so boring, I'd have to drink my way through it," a third troll declared, while a fourth critic questioned: "What are they going to call the class ... 'WORD SALAD SEMINAR?'"