Donald Trump Assassination Attempt: Tehran Instructed Iranian Agent to Stalk and Kill the President-Elect in the Final Weeks of the 2024 Campaign

Trump has already survived a close call attempt on his life after he was shot in the ear by a sniper during a campaign rally in Butler, Penn.

On July 13, Trump greeted his supporters at around 6:00 p.m. Moments after the then-Republican candidate took to the podium, officers were informed about a suspicious man climbing a ladder on a nearby building.

Before authorities could get to him, three shots were fired at the former president. Trump walked away with a minor injury, and the shooter was killed by a counter-sniper.

Photos and videos from the event showed blood dripping from Trump's ear, but he still lifted his fist in the air, prompting the crowd to cheer loudly before he mouthed the word "fight" three times.