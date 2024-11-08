Donald Trump Assassination Attempt: Tehran Instructed Iranian Agent to Stalk and Kill the President-Elect in the Final Weeks of the 2024 Campaign
The Iranian government has come under scrutiny for allegedly planning an assassination attempt on President-elect Donald Trump.
According to a bombshell indictment unsealed by Manhattan federal prosecutors on Friday, November 8, Iranian Farhad Shakeri, along with two individuals from New York, has been charged with murder for hire and conspiracy, targeting the soon-to-be commander-in-chief.
The indictment said an unnamed official from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) instructed Shakeri to surveil and assassinate Trump. This directive was given in the final weeks of the 2024 campaign.
Shakeri was instructed to carry out surveillance on Trump and eventually kill him. The indictment outlines the detailed planning and discussions between Shakeri and the IRGC official regarding the assassination plot.
"There are few actors in the world that pose as grave a threat to the national security of the United States as does Iran," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
"The Justice Department has charged an asset of the Iranian regime who was tasked by the regime to direct a network of criminal associates to further Iran’s assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump," he continued. "We will not stand for the Iranian regime’s attempts to endanger the American people and America’s national security."
Trump has already survived a close call attempt on his life after he was shot in the ear by a sniper during a campaign rally in Butler, Penn.
On July 13, Trump greeted his supporters at around 6:00 p.m. Moments after the then-Republican candidate took to the podium, officers were informed about a suspicious man climbing a ladder on a nearby building.
Before authorities could get to him, three shots were fired at the former president. Trump walked away with a minor injury, and the shooter was killed by a counter-sniper.
Photos and videos from the event showed blood dripping from Trump's ear, but he still lifted his fist in the air, prompting the crowd to cheer loudly before he mouthed the word "fight" three times.
Trump went on to win the 2024 presidential election and is set to serve a second non-consecutive term in the White House.
Several of his supporters took to social media and claimed the assassination attempt secured him the victory, citing how Ronald Reagan won in 1984 after surviving being shot in 1981 after a speaking engagement at the Washington Hilton hotel.