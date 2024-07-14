Millimeters From Death: Astonishing Photos Show Bullet Whizz Past Donald Trump’s Head After Tearing Through His Ear

In the pictures, you can see the stray bullet graze the Republican leader in the ear right before Trump first touched the wound and was tackled to the ground by the Secret Service.

On Sunday, July 14, the right-wing politician took to Truth Social to address the near assassination attempt. “Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness,” he wrote.