Millimeters From Death: Astonishing Photos Show Bullet Whizz Past Donald Trump’s Head After Tearing Through His Ear
One photographer captured history right as it happened.
Doug Mills snapped the photo of the shocking moment in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a gunman, who was later neutralized by the Secret Service, fired the shot that nearly killed former President Donald Trump.
In the pictures, you can see the stray bullet graze the Republican leader in the ear right before Trump first touched the wound and was tackled to the ground by the Secret Service.
On Sunday, July 14, the right-wing politician took to Truth Social to address the near assassination attempt. “Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness,” he wrote.
"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin," Trump added.
"Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," the businessman continued. "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"
President Joe Biden even spoke out shortly after the shooting, telling the nation on social media, "I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information."
"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety," he continued. "There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."
The New York Times captured the photo of the bullet whizzing past Trump's head.
