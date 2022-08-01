Joe Who? Veep Kamala Harris Breaks From Biden, Makes Play For 2024

Is Kamala Harris getting ready to steal President Joe Biden's job? It sure looks like it!

Recently, the 57-year-old was seen speaking with other state legislators about abortion, two weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and she even stayed 10 minutes past the meeting, indicating that she may want to take over the White House sooner than later.

“She ran for president previously, and so I’m sure she’s thinking about her future,” politician Fentrice Driskell said. “Strategically, it’s a moment for Vice President Harris, because it gives her a platform and certainly presents the opportunity for her to associate her brand with leading on this topic.”