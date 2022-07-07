Barack Obama 'Refuses To Endorse' Joe Biden For 2024 Despite The President Telling Him He Intends To Run Again

In a recent NPR/PBS poll, Democrats said they wanted Biden replaced for 2024 with 44 percent of respondents declaring they wanted someone else with only 36 percent committed to Biden.

Biden would be 81 if he is sworn in for a second term, making him the oldest president in history.

As OK! previously reported, Obama paid an awkward official visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in April. Video emerged of audience members swarming Obama while a sullen looking Biden, 79, stood off to the side alone. The lonely politician could also be seen walking around by himself before throwing his hands up in confusion.