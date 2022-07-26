Veep Kamala Harris Labeled 'Boss From Hell' After 13 Aides Quit Her Office

Yikes! Things keep looking worse and worse for Vice President Kamala Harris, as 13 high-profile aides have left her office, including her director of speechwriting, Meghan Groob, who left just last week.

“The revolving door has made headlines during Harris’s tenure, creating a narrative of instability in the vice president’s office,”The Hill said. “But some Democrats worry about larger implications, particularly if President Biden chooses not to run for reelection. Kosoglu’s exit earlier this month was particularly significant because she was one of the few aides who personally knew Harris’s preferences, style and policy expertise."