'Really Sad' Cardi B Reacts to Kamala Harris Losing to Donald Trump in the 2024 Election: 'Women Around the World Are Proud of Her'
Cardi B is “proud” of Kamala Harris regardless of her loss.
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 6, the rapper, 32, reacted to Donald Trump defeating the Democratic candidate in Georgia on Instagram.
“I hate y’all bad,” she penned alongside a clip of herself looking stressed. Earlier in the night, she shared more distress while addressing Trump’s supporters on Instagram Live.
“I swear to god, I’m gonna f--- you up,” she expressed. “Get away from me! I’m sick of you! Burn your f------ hats, motherf-----.”
She noted that she felt “really sad” as the results began to come in.
“No matter what, I know that [Harris is] probably emotional right now. I know there’s probably a lot going on in her mind and I know she’s not listening to this, but she will eventually see it,” she stated.
Additionally, Cardi shared a grid post with a message directly to Harris.
"To Vice President Kamala, no matter what they've said to bring you down or belittle your run for presidency they can never say you didn't run your race with honesty and with integrity!" she began. "You really put up a fight against the odds that were already stacked against you! You never accepted defeat as an option which says so much about your strength and about your heart. You really wanted better for ALL of us!"
The "WAP" artist added: "I never thought I would see the day that a woman of color would be running for President of the United States, but you have shown me, showed my daughters and women across the country that anything is possible. Thank you for being an example, thank you for being empowered, thank you for being a real example of what the American dream should be!"
The “I Like It” singer’s remarks came after she spoke at Harris’ Milwaukee, Wis., rally days before the election.
While talking to the large crowd, Cardi B said Harris "joining the race changed my mind completely. I did not have faith in any candidates... until she said the things that I wanted to hear,” referencing how the 60-year-old replaced Joe Biden as the Democratic party’s candidate.
"Are we ready to make history?" she declared while wearing an all-white suit.
"I do not take lightly the call to show up, the call to speak up, the call to deliver a message that has been on my heart for a hot minute now..." she stated. "Just like Kamala Harris, I too have been the underdog. I have been underestimated, my success belittled and discredited. Women have to work ten times harder, perform ten times better and still people question how we got to the top."
The Grammy winner noted that she "can't stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one," alluding to Trump’s rhetoric regarding his rival.
"I believe in every word that comes out of her mouth," Cardi added. "She's passionate, she's compassionate, she shows empathy, and most of all, she's not delusional."
"He said he is going to protect women whether they like it or not," she continued. "Protection for women, especially... maternal and mental health care is not telling them what to do with their bodies. It's supporting them and giving them the care they need for what they choose to do with their bodies.”