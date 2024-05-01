Meghan McCain Slams Drew Barrymore's 'Inappropriate' Interview With VP Kamala Harris: 'Have Some F------- Respect'

"And then, you were asking me earlier about what it means to be the first woman. And it’s funny because people still got to get used to this, right? I mean, my staff, for example, sometimes they’ll show me little things that just amuse me. Like, apparently, some people love to talk about the way I laugh," she continued. "Well, let me just tell you something. I have my mother’s laugh, and I grew up around a bunch of women, in particular, who laughed from the belly. They laughed. They would sit around the kitchen and — drinking their coffee, telling big stories with big laughs. And I think it’s really important for us to remind each other and — and our younger ones: Don’t be confined to other people’s perception about what this looks like and how you should act in order to be. It’s really important."