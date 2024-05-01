Meghan McCain Slams Drew Barrymore's 'Inappropriate' Interview With VP Kamala Harris: 'Have Some F------- Respect'
Drew Barrymore's interview with VP Kamala Harris, which aired on Monday, April 29, went viral, but Meghan McCain was not a fan of the chit-chat.
"I know that’s Drew Barrymore’s thing, but someone needs to talk to her. Not everything you do is a therapy session, and some of this stuff is just not appropriate," McCain said of Barrymore's interview style, where she typically physically interacts with her guests on the couch.
"These are people who deserve respect in all ways, and that includes physically respecting the space you’re occupying with them," McCain said while pointing out how the actress, 49, even referred to the politician as "Momala," which is what her stepkids call her.
"This is the Vice President of the United States of America. This is the strongest country with the most robust military in world history. If, God forbid, something happens to President Biden, she is the woman who will be our commander in chief with the nuclear codes,” McCain stated on her podcast, "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat." “Have some f---ing respect, Drew Barrymore. I don’t like it. I know she probably didn’t have ill intentions, but her producers and whoever is working the show, if you’re going to interview people at this level, it is a privilege."
The blonde beauty, 39, who often criticizes Harris, 59, said she didn't think it was smart for Barrymore to treat the VP in the way she did. "I sure as h--- wouldn’t be sitting on her lap talking about how she needs to be my mom, crying," she fumed. "It’s disrespectful, and it’s disrespectful to our presidency and vice presidency."
As OK! previously reported, Harris was asked how she felt about being second-in-command to the president and how she deals with all the haters.
"People who will be like if you trip and fall, they’ll laugh with you, but then they’ll pick you back up and push you back out there. That’s really important. And I think we — you know, when we talk about our power, I believe one should try to never let anybody take your power from you. And that includes knowing what is in your power to do and being intentional about it," Harris shared.
"And then, you were asking me earlier about what it means to be the first woman. And it’s funny because people still got to get used to this, right? I mean, my staff, for example, sometimes they’ll show me little things that just amuse me. Like, apparently, some people love to talk about the way I laugh," she continued. "Well, let me just tell you something. I have my mother’s laugh, and I grew up around a bunch of women, in particular, who laughed from the belly. They laughed. They would sit around the kitchen and — drinking their coffee, telling big stories with big laughs. And I think it’s really important for us to remind each other and — and our younger ones: Don’t be confined to other people’s perception about what this looks like and how you should act in order to be. It’s really important."