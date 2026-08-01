Kamala Harris Names Her Top 3 Most 'Effective' Presidents of All Time as Pal Joe Biden Is Left Off the List

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Kamala Harris recently revealed her top three presidents who performed admirably for the nation. The former vice president was asked on Friday, July 31, during an event at National Urban League in New York, by member Marc Morial to rank her favorite Commander-in-Chiefs.

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Kamala Harris Was Joe Biden's VP From 2021 Until 2025

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris served under Joe Biden as VP from 2021 until 2025.

“In your view, rank the top three most effective presidents in American history,” Morial inquired the politician, 61. “Oh Marc, don’t make me do that,” Harris joked, before first rattling off Franklin Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson. The attorney didn't name friend and former president Joe Biden, whom she served under from 2021 to 2025.

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Source: MEGA Kamala Harris dubbed Franklin Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson as the most 'effective' leaders.

Harris also took over Biden's Democratic nomination ticket during the 2024 election against Donald Trump. However, she failed to win the presidency at the time. As for Roosevelt, she said: “He did some good things. In fact, it was he who talked about the expansion of the Supreme Court, and then he got ferocious… blowback for that. Social Security." "When I think about what he did in terms of investing in the people during dire times and talking about the role and responsibility of government, that it should not just be about the benevolence of community organizations or just interpersonal relationships," she continued.

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Kamala Harris Also Raved About Barack Obama

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris also gushed over Barack Obama.

"The government has a role. I think he was a very important president," Harris explained. “I credit Kennedy, of course, in terms of what he laid the groundwork for. And then Johnson followed up on.” The California native then gushed over Barack Obama, whom Biden, 83, acted as the veep under from 2009 to 2017. “And then of course, Barack Obama and what he did with the Affordable Care Act, among many things. But in particular, if we had one issue that’s been ailing America for generations, which is a healthcare system that has failed anyone other than the rich, and addressing the way that he did and took a lot of heat for it, I think he’s one of the greatest presidents," she noted.

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris criticized Joe Biden in her memoir.