Kamala Harris Names Her Top 3 Most 'Effective' Presidents of All Time as Pal Joe Biden Is Left Off the List
Aug. 1 2026, Published 2:01 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris recently revealed her top three presidents who performed admirably for the nation.
The former vice president was asked on Friday, July 31, during an event at National Urban League in New York, by member Marc Morial to rank her favorite Commander-in-Chiefs.
Kamala Harris Was Joe Biden's VP From 2021 Until 2025
“In your view, rank the top three most effective presidents in American history,” Morial inquired the politician, 61.
“Oh Marc, don’t make me do that,” Harris joked, before first rattling off Franklin Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson.
The attorney didn't name friend and former president Joe Biden, whom she served under from 2021 to 2025.
Harris also took over Biden's Democratic nomination ticket during the 2024 election against Donald Trump. However, she failed to win the presidency at the time.
As for Roosevelt, she said: “He did some good things. In fact, it was he who talked about the expansion of the Supreme Court, and then he got ferocious… blowback for that. Social Security."
"When I think about what he did in terms of investing in the people during dire times and talking about the role and responsibility of government, that it should not just be about the benevolence of community organizations or just interpersonal relationships," she continued.
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Kamala Harris Also Raved About Barack Obama
"The government has a role. I think he was a very important president," Harris explained. “I credit Kennedy, of course, in terms of what he laid the groundwork for. And then Johnson followed up on.”
The California native then gushed over Barack Obama, whom Biden, 83, acted as the veep under from 2009 to 2017.
“And then of course, Barack Obama and what he did with the Affordable Care Act, among many things. But in particular, if we had one issue that’s been ailing America for generations, which is a healthcare system that has failed anyone other than the rich, and addressing the way that he did and took a lot of heat for it, I think he’s one of the greatest presidents," she noted.
Harris shared some criticism about Biden in her 2025 memoir about the election, titled 107 Days. She wrote that the former Delaware senator's decision to seek a second term was "reckless."
"'It's Joe and Jill [Biden]'s decision.' We all said that, like a mantra, as if we'd all been hypnotized," Harris penned. "Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness."
She also noted that as Biden's second-in-command, she was in the "worst position" to advise him not to run for election again.
"I knew it would come off to him as incredibly self-serving if I advised him not to run," she said. "He would see it as naked ambition, perhaps as poisonous disloyalty, even if my only message was: Don't let the other guy win."