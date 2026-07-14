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Donald Trump Minimizes Kamala Harris as 'Half' a Person as He Reignites Their Political Feud

Split photo of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris caught a stray insult from Donald Trump during a discussion about presidential debates.

July 14 2026, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump called former Vice President Kamala Harris "half" a person during an appearance on the Salem News Channel on Monday, July 13.

Trump commented on Harris while discussing the 2024 presidential debate and whether he would consider moderating a future debate in 2028.

Reflecting on his 2024 debate against Harris, Trump complained about perceived bias from the moderators, stating, “I got two people plus a half against me.”

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Image of Donald Trump referred to Kamala Harris as 'half' a person.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump referred to Kamala Harris as 'half' a person.

The comment referred to the two network debate moderators plus Harris, whom he minimized as a "half.”

The comment aligns with Trump's ongoing history of using highly personal, racist, provocative and controversial nicknames or descriptions for his political opponents.

Throughout their political rivalry, Trump has frequently targeted Harris with personal insults, previously labeling her "phony", "weird" and "lazy", alongside repeatedly mocking the pronunciation of her first name.

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Donald Trump Claimed Kamala Harris 'Happened to Turn Black'

Image of Donald Trump previously claimed Kamala Harris 'turned Black' a 'number of years ago.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously claimed Kamala Harris 'turned Black' a 'number of years ago.'

“I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black,” Trump said in 2024, adding that he thought she was "Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she became a Black person.”

Critics and Democratic strategists have pointed to the remark as a continuation of Trump’s pattern of using dehumanizing and personal insults against political rivals.

Supporters and conservative online commentators have defended the wording by focusing on the quote's context ("two people plus a half against me"). They argue Trump was not launching a standalone physical or personal attack, but rather quantifying how heavily skewed he believed the 2024 ABC News debate moderators were against him.

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Kamala Harris Said Donald Trump Promised to 'Tone It Down'

Image of Kamala Harris discussed Donald Trump's frequently insulting behavior in her 2025 memoir, '107 Days.'
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris discussed Donald Trump's frequently insulting behavior in her 2025 memoir, '107 Days.'

While Harris has not issued an immediate, formal press response to this latest insult, her memoir, 107 Days, addresses Trump's behavior directly.

In her book, she recounts a private call where Trump promised to "tone it down," but notes that his public persona reinforces her view of him as a highly effective "con man.”

On the phone, Trump allegedly praised his political rival.

'How Do I Say Bad Things About You Now?'

Image of Kamala Harris claimed Donald Trump praised her during a private phone call.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris claimed Donald Trump praised her during a private phone call.

“You’ve done a great job, you really have,” he said, according to Harris’ book. “My only problem is it makes it very hard for me to be angry with you. It’s like, what am I going to do? How do I say bad things about you now?”

“Well, then don’t!” Harris said, to which Trump responded, “I’m going to tone it down. I will. You’re going to see.”

Harris, who received 75,019,257 votes to Trump’s 77,303,573 votes in 2024, says she has not yet ruled out another presidential run in 2028.

“I haven’t decided. I might,” she said in February.

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