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Jill Biden's Former Press Secretary Claims Kamala Harris Has No Shot of Winning 2028 Election: 'It's Not Gonna Happen'

Composite photo of Jill Biden and Kamala Harris.
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden's former press secretary claimed a 2028 presidential run from Kamala Harris is 'not gonna happen.'

July 22 2026, Updated 3:09 p.m. ET

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Appearing on Fox News on Tuesday, July 21, former Jill Biden press secretary Michael LaRosa told America Reports host Gillian Turner that voters are tired of Kamala Harris. The remarks came during a discussion regarding recent media speculation over Harris positioning herself for a potential 2028 presidential run.

Turner read from a New York Magazine article framing Harris as the "fairly obvious" Democratic frontrunner for the 2028 Election.

He dismissed the speculation, saying that another run for the former veep "is not gonna happen.”

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'There Is No Appetite for Another Kamala Harris Candidacy'

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Donald Trump; Barack Obama;Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

The former Biden aide said 'there is no appetite' for another Harris campaign.

He emphasized that there is "no appetite" for another candidacy after her 2020 primary exit and 2024 loss to Donald Trump.

“Nobody wants to — people want to hear what she has to say, and the problem is people want that new car smell, as Barack Obama once said. They are not going to give Kamala Harris a third at bat,” he said. “There is no appetite for another Kamala Harris candidacy, and I hope her consultants — consultants are only as good, and they’re only as useful to you if they tell you the truth. They need to tell her the truth. That is that it’s not going for you; for you, the money won’t be there. She still hasn’t learned a lot from her poor instincts in the last campaign.”

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'I Want Somebody Who Can Run the Country'

Rahm Emanuel;Gavin Newsom;Pete Buttigieg
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom, Rahm Emanuel and Pete Buttigieg are among potential Democratic candidates for the 2028 presidential election.

LaRosa repeatedly stated that the former vice president needs to "stop listening and start leading.”

“She has been a public servant for 37 years. I don’t know why she is still listening. She needs to stop listening and start leading,” he said.

When Turner asked him who he thought had a good chance of the nomination, he said, “There’s a lot of them. It’s hard to think of a — look, I want somebody who can run the country; I want somebody who is competent. I love Rahm Emanuel, Gavin Newsom. I like Pete Buttigieg."

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Image of Jill Biden's former press secretary claimed Kamala Harris 'doesn't lead, she follows.'
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden's former press secretary claimed Kamala Harris 'doesn't lead, she follows.'

But he wasn’t done throwing water on Harris’ potential presidential ambitions just yet.

“There’s a lot of people who are qualified and will be not only good candidates but good stewards of the office. I think one of the problems is that Harris, like I said, she doesn’t lead, she follows. There is a quote in that piece that you brought up that said she’s going to ride the wave once she sees how this goes through that sums up Kamala Harris to a T,” he said.

'She Doesn't Take Risks'

Image of Kamala Harris was criticized by a former Biden aide.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris was criticized by a former Biden aide.

“She doesn’t lead. She follows. She doesn’t take risks. She calculates. She doesn’t answer questions; she equivocates. She’s got to get over that if she wants to make a connection with people, but I don’t think she’s going to get a third at bat,” he concluded.

Harris has not said whether she will run, but did say she was thinking about it.

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