Kansas Chief Players Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce & More Celebrate Super Bowl Win At XS Nightclub In Las Vegas: Photos
Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their big Super Bowl win on Friday, February 24, at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jody Fortson, Isiah Pacheco, Melvin Gordon and more were photographed celebrating at the popular club.
The athletes were greeted with signs that read "XS welcomes 2023 champs," as confetti fell and a football themed cake was given to them.
The men partied in an exclusive VIP area where they enjoyed bottle service. Later on, they got to hang out in the DJ booth with The Chainsmokers, who have a residency in Las Vegas.
At one point, singer Alex Pall said, “Kansas City Chiefs are in the house, let’s make some noise. It was meant to be.”
“Listen, I know we’re celebrating one thing, but everyone in here is celebrating something. Let’s take this through the roof," Kelce added.
Kelce even sprayed the crowd with a 6-liter bottle of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Gold Brut.
The night continued until 3:30 a.m.
Prior to going to the club, the group was spotted dining at Delilah, inside Wynn Las Vegas.
Mahomes previously gushed about how this win means a lot to him.
"Yeah, I think it does," he said. "I wouldn't necessarily say that we were counted out, but there were a lot more critics than there were the previous years I've been here. I told them [teammates] at the beginning of the year, I said, 'As long as Andy Reid's coaching, we're going to have success as an offense and I trust in the leaders we have on that defense.' To go from a team that I wouldn't say was a majority pick to even win the AFC West to win the Super Bowl, that speaks to the guys we have in that locker room."
"I thought the first Super Bowl was kind of like 'Oh, this is amazing. We won the Super Bowl!'" Mahomes added. "You're just like a little kid winning a prize at the fair. Whereas this one, you've dealt with failure. You understand how hard it is to get back on this stage and win this game. I've played a Super Bowl where I got blown out. I got all hyped up, then you go out there and you don't do anything. Then I lose the AFC Championship Game in overtime when I thought we had a chance to win the Super Bowl that year. To have a full, brand-new team and have to go through the strain of being better and better every single day, it gives you a greater appreciation of winning this game."