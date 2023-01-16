Selena Gomez Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart, Pair Are 'Casual & Low-Key,' Insider Reveals
New year, new man! Selena Gomez is dating The Chainsmokers' Andrew "Drew" Taggart, a source revealed.
“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” an insider claimed, adding that the pair are “very casual and low-key.”
As for how the duo spend their time, they love to "go bowling and to the movies," the source added.
The actress, 30, is "so affectionate" with the "Paris" crooner, 33, that she "can hardly keep her hands off him,” the insider noted of the new couple, who are “having a lot of fun together.”
Taggart previously dated Steve Jobs' youngest daughter, Eve Jobs, while the Only Murders in the Building star has been single for some time before her public split from Justin Bieber, but she was previously linked to Niall Horan, The Weeknd and Charlie Puth.
“I created this whole private life that was just mine, and I feel like now I have to tell these stories, and people are going to ask a lot of questions,” Gomez said of why she keeps her love life on the down low.
As OK! previously reported, Taggart got candid about his sex life, as he and bandmate Alex Pall revealed they've had threesomes with fans before.
“Does it count if it’s international?” Pall quipped of him and his mate's sexual antics.
“I think we were both like, ‘What the f**k just happened?'” Pall detailed of their escapades. “Because they were never planned, you know what I mean?"
“I don’t think we’ve ever hooked up with a diehard fan,” Taggart added. "No one wearing merch or anything.”
However, Taggart said they hadn't gotten down and dirty with a fan in quite some time.
“It’s been a long time,” Taggert confessed. “And it was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms."
"In Europe they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart … so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios,” he continued.
Us Weekly reported on the pair.