The Chainsmokers Confess To Multiple Threesomes With Fans: 'What The F**k Just Happened?'
The Chainsmokers didn't let fans down during their recent appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
Perhaps the biggest "Takeaway" from Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart's debut on the Wednesday, January 11, episode was the discovery of the electronic DJ duo participating in more than one threesome with fans.
“Does it count if it’s international?” Pall quipped of him and his mate's sexual antics abroad.
The "Paris" performers appeared to become a bit nostalgic of their Eiffel Tower experiences, as they reflected on their very first ménage à trois with a member of The Chainsmokers' fanbase.
“I think we were both like, ‘What the f**k just happened?'” Pall detailed of the shocking situation. “Because they were never planned, you know what I mean?"
Taggart made sure to emphasize the dynamic duo only allowed intimacy with their more relaxed fans, and none that appeared to intensely obsessed with the EDM group, of course.
“I don’t think we’ve ever hooked up with a diehard fan,” the 33-year-old mentioned. "No one wearing merch or anything.”
“It’s weird,” Pall admitted of him and his musical partner's joint sex encounters. “I’m not gonna lie.”
Pall continued to explain that the decision to have a threesome wasn't one he ever discussed or planned with Taggart, noting how it was something that simply happened rather quickly.
“Oh OK, I guess we’re just doing that,” the 37-year-old recalled, as his sex-driven sidekick confirmed that "Something Just Like This" hasn't occurred in quite a while.
“It’s been a long time,” Taggert confessed, as he couldn't help but laugh, adding, “and it was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms."
"In Europe they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart … so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios,” he continued, as he attempted to chalk up an excuse for him and his buddies freakiness in the sheets.
Although The Chainsmokers' history of threesomes may have come as a shock to a majority of fans, the intimacy definitely made the DJ duo "Closer" than ever.