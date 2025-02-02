Kanye West Claims He's 'Back’ to Being a 'Billionaire' While Praising President Donald Trump and Throwing Shade at Rival Taylor Swift in Bizarre Rant

“Trump’s back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok,” the father-of-four penned before adding, “D---. Just warming up. I’m rich. I can say whatever the f--- I want. I do this for the broke me. Shout out to broke me this one’s for you.”

The star continued to express his support for the Republican — who has caused chaos in the White House since his January 20 inauguration — writing, “The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life.”