Kanye West Claims He's 'Back’ to Being a 'Billionaire' While Praising President Donald Trump and Throwing Shade at Rival Taylor Swift in Bizarre Rant
Kanye West is back to his bizarre social media rants.
On Saturday, February 1, the rapper, 47, shared a series of tweets praising President Donald Trump and throwing shade at rival Taylor Swift.
“Trump’s back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok,” the father-of-four penned before adding, “D---. Just warming up. I’m rich. I can say whatever the f--- I want. I do this for the broke me. Shout out to broke me this one’s for you.”
The star continued to express his support for the Republican — who has caused chaos in the White House since his January 20 inauguration — writing, “The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life.”
West then referenced how he has always shared his love for Trump even when it was not popular.
“I risked my life to wear a red hat then he turned it black,” he penned.
In addition to discussing politics, West seemingly took a dig at the Eras Tour performer, 35, whom he has been feuding with for years.
“👀,” the Yeezy designer wrote alongside a photo of an article with the headline “Taylor Swift Is the Only Person Ye Is Following on IG.”
In response, the Swifties dissed West for shading their fav.
“Fan behavior,” one person wrote, while another said, “Why tf are you bringing her up b----.”
“LEAVE. HER. ALONE. IT’S BEEN 16 YEARS,” another user stated, “Claiming you ‘made her famous’ yet using her as your only way to stay relevant…”
As OK! previously reported, West’s strange rant about Trump and Swift came after comedian Ego Nwodim recalled the stress she experienced when the artist was the musical guest on a 2018 episode in the new documentary Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music.
During the infamous episode, West donned his Make America Great Again hat and he requested the cast stay onstage with him as he addressed the audience.
He then vocalized his support for Trump and told viewers the cast tried to “bully” him into taking off his MAGA hat. West then rambled about how he disliked people asking him why he supported a "racist" person.
Nwodim, 36, recalled her thoughts on the shocking moment, asking herself, "‘Are the other Black people up here from the cast?’ And I look and, no, I was the only one."
"And I thought they had a meeting. And so then I’m like, ‘These motherf-----," she said, thinking she may have been left out of a prior discussion.
As West continued his rant, Nwodim thought, "I don’t want to be up here for this because I don’t agree with this and standing up here looks like I’m standing in solidarity. So it’s like, ‘Don’t make any faces — neutral face, neutral face — everyone’s gotta know I’m just fulfilling my duties as a cast member.'"