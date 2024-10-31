Kim Kardashian Deletes Son Saint's YouTube Page After He Shares Anti-Kamala Harris Posts, Tot Gets Compared to Controversial Dad Kanye West
Yikes! Kim Kardashian deleted son Saint West's YouTube account on Wednesday, October 30, after he shared more than one anti-Kamala Harris post.
In screen grabs making the rounds on social media, the 8-year-old — whose dad is Donald Trump supporter Kanye West — posted a video in which Saved by the Bell characters flash across the screen and say words like "dumb" and "stupid" all while the vice president's face is in the background.
In another upload, Harris was referred to as "s---."
Social media users had mixed reactions to the drama, with some being unsurprised given Kanye's controversial opinions.
"Like father like son," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "what do you expect when your dad is Kanye."
Others defended Saint, noting of his innocent age, "Lol it’s a kid bro. A billionaire kid at that haha I don’t think it’s that serious."
"That’s literally a kid — calm down," echoed another person.
The mom-of-four, 44, previously revealed that prior to launching the YouTube page, she made her eldest son sign "an extensive contract" that stated she was allowed to make his account private or take it down all together if he posts something without her permission.
Kim has not revealed who's she voting for in the 2024 election, and though the Yeezy founder previously declared he wanted to run for president, he was not in this year's race.
He has previously voiced his support for the ex-president, 78, and has worn a MAGA hat in the past.
While Saint may take after Kanye, 47, a source previously claimed the rapper is "sadly not around much" for the tot and the rest of his kids: North, 11, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.
"[Kim is] pretty much a single mom. Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything," an insider told a news outlet.
"Kim's life is around her kids' schedules," the source shared. "When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she's very much focused on being a mom."
A separate insider noted that the SKIMS designer and her famous family are "livid" over the headlines Kanye has been spinning, as his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta claimed in a lawsuit that he has a "sexual kink" about sleeping with the mothers of the women he's romantically involved with.
In the suit, Pisciotta claimed the "Stronger" vocalist sexually assaulted her in a recording studio.
"[Kim] has tried her best to maintain a healthy coparenting relationship with Kanye, but it’s taking everything in her not to speak out right now," the insider said of the situation.