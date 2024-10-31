or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Deletes Son Saint's YouTube Page After He Shares Anti-Kamala Harris Posts, Tot Gets Compared to Controversial Dad Kanye West

Photo of Kim Kardashian with son Saint West and an image of Kanye West
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram;mega

Kim Kardashian revealed she would take down Saint West's YouTube account if he doesn't follow her rules.

By:

Oct. 31 2024, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Yikes! Kim Kardashian deleted son Saint West's YouTube account on Wednesday, October 30, after he shared more than one anti-Kamala Harris post.

In screen grabs making the rounds on social media, the 8-year-old — whose dad is Donald Trump supporter Kanye West — posted a video in which Saved by the Bell characters flash across the screen and say words like "dumb" and "stupid" all while the vice president's face is in the background.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian deletes son saints youtube anti kamala harris compared kanye west
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian deleted son Saint West's YouTube account after he uploaded anti-Kamala Harris posts.

Article continues below advertisement

In another upload, Harris was referred to as "s---."

Social media users had mixed reactions to the drama, with some being unsurprised given Kanye's controversial opinions.

"Like father like son," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "what do you expect when your dad is Kanye."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Others defended Saint, noting of his innocent age, "Lol it’s a kid bro. A billionaire kid at that haha I don’t think it’s that serious."

"That’s literally a kid — calm down," echoed another person.

The mom-of-four, 44, previously revealed that prior to launching the YouTube page, she made her eldest son sign "an extensive contract" that stated she was allowed to make his account private or take it down all together if he posts something without her permission.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian deletes son saints youtube anti kamala harris compared kanye west
Source: mega

Saint's behavior had social media users comparing him to his controversial dad, Kanye West.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kim has not revealed who's she voting for in the 2024 election, and though the Yeezy founder previously declared he wanted to run for president, he was not in this year's race.

He has previously voiced his support for the ex-president, 78, and has worn a MAGA hat in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

While Saint may take after Kanye, 47, a source previously claimed the rapper is "sadly not around much" for the tot and the rest of his kids: North, 11, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

"[Kim is] pretty much a single mom. Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything," an insider told a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian deletes son saints youtube anti kamala harris compared kanye west
Source: mega

The rapper has previously supported Donald Trump in elections.

Article continues below advertisement

"Kim's life is around her kids' schedules," the source shared. "When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she's very much focused on being a mom."

A separate insider noted that the SKIMS designer and her famous family are "livid" over the headlines Kanye has been spinning, as his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta claimed in a lawsuit that he has a "sexual kink" about sleeping with the mothers of the women he's romantically involved with.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian deletes son saints youtube anti kamala harris compared kanye west
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

An insider claimed Kanye West is not around much for his four kids.

In the suit, Pisciotta claimed the "Stronger" vocalist sexually assaulted her in a recording studio.

"[Kim] has tried her best to maintain a healthy coparenting relationship with Kanye, but it’s taking everything in her not to speak out right now," the insider said of the situation.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.