Kim Kardashian Deletes Son Saint's YouTube Page After He Shares Anti-Kamala Harris Posts, Tot Gets Compared to Controversial Dad Kanye West

Yikes! Kim Kardashian deleted son Saint West's YouTube account on Wednesday, October 30, after he shared more than one anti-Kamala Harris post.

In screen grabs making the rounds on social media, the 8-year-old — whose dad is Donald Trump supporter Kanye West — posted a video in which Saved by the Bell characters flash across the screen and say words like "dumb" and "stupid" all while the vice president's face is in the background.