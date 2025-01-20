or
Donald Trump Called Out for Not Touching the Bible While Taking Oath of Office: 'He Was Too Afraid of the Burn Risk'

Photo of Donald Trump taking the oath of office near Melania and Ivanka Trump.
Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th president of America.

Jan. 20 2025, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

Donald Trump didn't place his hand on the bible when he was sworn in as president during the Monday, December 20, inauguration.

In photos from the moment, he had one hand raised with the other arm relaxed as he said the oath alongside Chief Justice John Roberts, all while Melania Trump stood by holding two bibles.

Donald Trump didn't place his hand on the bible while taking the oath of office.

Countless social media users had the same reaction, joking the book would burst into flames if he touched it due to his past crimes and controversial behavior.

"Guessing he was too afraid of the burn risk," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "He was afraid his hand would burn if he put it on the Bible and lied."

Many social media users joked the bible would catch fire if Trump touched it.

"The first President of the United States in over 100 years to not put his hand on the Bible while taking the oath of office," a third person noted, while fourth tweeted, "Donald Trump didn't put his hand on the Bible when he was swearing the oath of office to defend the Constitution. Because he's a corrupt piece of trash."

Despite the backlash, a Bible doesn't actually have to be used during there ceremony, as the Constitution just states the oath must be recited.

The incident was one of many from the Washington, D.C., event to go viral, as many people critiqued attendees' outfits, as Melania was mocked for the hat she wore, with people comparing it to the costume McDonald's Hamburglar wears.

Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Láuren Sanchez, was also ridiculed for wearing a low-cut blazer that exposed her lacy bra.

The president mentioned the assassination attempt against him in his inauguration speech.

Other talked about moments included Carrie Underwood having to wait to sing "America the Beautiful" due to an audio mishap and Hillary Clinton visibly laughing when Donald said he would be renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Another highlight came during his speech, where he touched on the assassination attempt against him that occurred at a Butler, Penn., rally in July 2024.

"They've tried to take my freedom and take my life, just a few months ago in a beautiful Pennsylvania field. An assassin's bullet ripped through my ear," he shared. "What I felt then and even more now, my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again."

Carrie Underwood had to wait for an audio issue to be solved before singing 'America the Beautiful.'

The POTUS concluded his address by stating, "From this day on, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign and independent nation. We will stand bravely. We will live proudly. We will dream boldly, and nothing will stand in our way because we are Americans."

"The future is ours and our golden age has just begun," he added. "Thank you. God bless America. Thank you all."

