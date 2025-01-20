Donald Trump Called Out for Not Touching the Bible While Taking Oath of Office: 'He Was Too Afraid of the Burn Risk'

Other talked about moments included Carrie Underwood having to wait to sing "America the Beautiful" due to an audio mishap and Hillary Clinton visibly laughing when Donald said he would be renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Another highlight came during his speech, where he touched on the assassination attempt against him that occurred at a Butler, Penn., rally in July 2024.

"They've tried to take my freedom and take my life, just a few months ago in a beautiful Pennsylvania field. An assassin's bullet ripped through my ear," he shared. "What I felt then and even more now, my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again."