50 Cent Claims He Refused $3 Million Offer to Perform at Donald Trump's NYC Rally: 'I'm Afraid About Politics'
50 Cent admitted he turned down a lot of money to perform on stage at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden campaign rally during his Tuesday, October 29, appearance on "The Breakfast Club" radio show.
"I got a a call, but they wanted me [for] Sunday," he said. "They offered $3 million ... I didn’t even go far… I didn’t talk to them about that kinda stuff. I’m afraid about politics. You understand? I do not like no part about them."
"It’s because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, some one passionately disagrees with you," he added.
"That’s the formula for the confusion that sent Kanye [West] to Japan," 50 Cent continued, referring to the reports that West is living in Tokyo and has been conducting listening sessions in China. "He said something about both of those things — and now he can only go to Japan."
Although the artist chose not to make an appearance, the Madison Square Garden event became highly controversial following a performance from an entirely different guest altogether.
As OK! previously reported, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe was slammed for telling a number of racist jokes, including making quips about Latinos and illegal immigration, calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" and joking about him and his Black "buddies" carving watermelons together.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized the controversial set during a livestream with vice presidential nominee Tim Walz.
Walz responded, "Who is that jack-wad? Who is that guy? People in Puerto Rico are citizens. They pay tax and they serve in the military at almost a higher rate than anybody else."
"Obviously, it’s super upsetting to me," Ocasio-Cortez said. "I need people to understand that when you have some a-hole calling Puerto Rico floating garbage, know that that’s what they think about you."
Trump's former friend Geraldo Rivera also blasted the ex-prez for allowing those kind of jokes to be told at his rally.
"'A floating island of garbage…?' Referring to Puerto Rico??? Poisoning the blood of our nation…? We have 'murder in our genes….?' F--- these racists. Latino men of good will, have pride in yourselves and your ancestors. A vote for Trump is a vote against self-respect," he wrote via X. "MSG is a legendary arena memorable for many historic occasions. Now it will be remembered as the place Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection. It was one hate speech too many."