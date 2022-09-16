Moving On! Kanye West & Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, Source Spills: 'They're Happy'

Fox, who were first linked in January, also explained that the relationship was not all roses and butterflies.

"It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let's do it," she told ES Magazine. "And then real life set in and the lifestyle wasn't sustainable. I couldn't fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag."

"The unresolved issues that he was dealing with," she continued. "It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that."