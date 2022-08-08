Kim Kardashian Fuming Over Kanye West's 'Appalling' Meme After Pete Davidson Break Up, Source
Kim Kardashian is putting her foot down. The reality star has reached her limit with what she will put up with when it comes to Kanye West, and the rapper trolling her recent ex, Pete Davidson, is something she will not stand.
As OK! reported, Ye savagely went after the Saturday Night Live alum on Instagram early Monday, August 8, posting a doctored New York Times front page that declared, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."
A source close to Kardashian has since claimed she is furious about her ex-husband's latest social media tirade targeted at the comedian following news of her and Davidson's split.
"Kim won’t stand for this. She is demanding that Kanye take the post down, but he won’t," the source maintained.
Noting the reality star "has been vigorously defending Pete," the insider emphasized she will "never get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated the people she loves and respects."
West was suspended from Instagram earlier this year after breaking the platform's bullying and harassment policies. Aside from continuously dragging both Kardashian and Davidson's name through the mud, the rapper posted racial slurs targeting Trevor Noah.
After filing for divorce from West in February 2021, Kardashian has been trying "incredibly hard" to have a "good co-parenting situation," for the four children they share, but "she won’t stand for this type of behavior from him," pointed out the insider.
Added the source, "Kim and Kanye’s divorce is still moving ahead. She thinks that people should not be ok with this post – and Instagram should not allow this type of harassment."
News broke last week that Kardashian and Davidson pulled the plug on their relationship after nine months of dating. Apart from their long distance and busy schedules getting in the way, as the 28-year-old has been filming a new project in Australia while the reality star mainly resides in California, a source hinted Davidson's family may have had something to do with their break up.
The Staten Island native's mom and sister "really hated Kim," spilled a source, who added that his mom "put her foot down" when it came to their whirlwind romance.
Davidson's family members weren't alone in not rooting for the ex couple, as West has been relentlessly going after the two for months.
From claiming Kardashian has been keeping their children from him to rapping that he wanted to beat "Pete Davidson's a**" in his track "Eazy," West has been extremely vocal about his thoughts on his ex-wife's relationship following their split.