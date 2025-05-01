Kanye West Makes Shocking Claim He's Joining Donald Trump's Cabinet

Alongside a clip of Elon Musk wearing a red hat at a cabinet meeting, West wrote, “With Droam I will be put on Trump’s cabinet." Droam refers to a futuristic city he has envisioned building with "undulating, walkable floors" and a design that "embraces a primitive, naturalistic approach.” He also wants the city to be windowless.

As far as a location, the “Monster” rapper wants Droam to be a part of the Los Angeles community of North Beverly Park. However, people who live in the area are not in favor of Droam being built, calling it a completely “delusional" idea.

West is no stranger to wanting to be in the White House, having campaigned for the office of president in the past. He also visited Trump during his first term in office in 2018, donning a red MAGA cap.