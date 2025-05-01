or
Kanye West Makes Shocking Claim He's Joining Donald Trump's Cabinet

Photo of Donald Trump and Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Kanye West suggested he's joining Donald Trump's cabinet in a shocking new X post.

By:

May 1 2025, Published 12:17 p.m. ET

Kanye West took to social media platform X to claim he may be joining Donald Trump’s cabinet.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Kanye West famously visited Donald Trump during his first term in the White House.

Alongside a clip of Elon Musk wearing a red hat at a cabinet meeting, West wrote, “With Droam I will be put on Trump’s cabinet." Droam refers to a futuristic city he has envisioned building with "undulating, walkable floors" and a design that "embraces a primitive, naturalistic approach.” He also wants the city to be windowless.

As far as a location, the “Monster” rapper wants Droam to be a part of the Los Angeles community of North Beverly Park. However, people who live in the area are not in favor of Droam being built, calling it a completely “delusional" idea.

West is no stranger to wanting to be in the White House, having campaigned for the office of president in the past. He also visited Trump during his first term in office in 2018, donning a red MAGA cap.

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Kanye West wrote, 'With Droam I will be put on Trump’s cabinet.'

Critics of West mocked him for thinking he could be in the political world, with one noting he’d be the “Minister of p---- since they day we was born," while another stated he’d be the “head of the school system"

"We gonna be learning about Hitler this year," they added, referring to West's constant attacks on Jews.

Aside from a cabinet position, West recently unleashed during a livestream when talking about not having custody of his four children he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

[DJ] Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro. ‘Cause I was in the airport by myself … I’mma go get these kids, man!” West said.

“F--- all these f--- n-----. I’mma go get these kids, bro. I’m talking to the lawyers — it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f----- mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids,” he continued shouting.

Photo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Kanye West has been vocal about his custody issues with Kim Kardashian.

West previously addressed his issues surrounding custody of his children in March.

“I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM,” West wrote on X. "I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR [sic] THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS [sic] HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER [sic] MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME.”

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Kanye West sported a MAGA hat in the past.

“ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE,” he added.

“Why is the celebrity world — Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kendrick [Lamar], Rihanna, A$AP Rocky included... [Donald] Trump, Elon [Musk] — Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time?” he questioned in yet another rant on X. “Y’all wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood, but I don’t get to be a dad.”

