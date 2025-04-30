Masked Kanye West Nearly Loses It Over Custody of His Kids With Kim Kardashian on Bizarre Livestream
Kanye West nearly lost it — again — when talking about not having custody of his four children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
During a livestream, which was shared online, per Hollywood Unlocked, the singer, 47, who was covered in a black mask, appeared to lose his cool over his children, North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.
“[DJ] Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro. ‘Cause I was in the airport by myself … I’mma go get these kids, man!” said West, who now goes by Ye.
“F--- all these f--- n-----. I’mma go get these kids, bro. I’m talking to the lawyers — it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f----- mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids,” the Grammy winner shouted.
This is hardly the first time West has been outspoken about not seeing his children.
In March, the rapper accused his ex, 44, of restricting his custody arrangement.
“I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR [sic] THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS [sic] HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER [sic] MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet at the time.
“ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE,” West added.
- 'Amend It or I'm Going to War': Kanye West Fires Back at Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Ahead of Rapper Releasing New Song Featuring Daughter North and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
- Kanye West Raps His Kids Are 'In Danger' Without Him Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce Battle — See The Lyrics!
- Kanye West Declares Men 'Make the Final Decision' as Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Considers Seeking Sole Legal Custody of Their Children
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Earlier this month, in a rant via X, claimed he hasn’t had access to his son Saint. He also called himself a “good dad” and a “great father” before blaming celebrities and political figures for not helping him establish rights with his children.
“Why is the celebrity world — Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kendrick [Lamar], Rihanna, A$AP Rocky included... [Donald] Trump, Elon [Musk] — Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time?” he questioned. “Y’all wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood, but I don’t get to be a dad.”
Kim has yet to comment on the ordeal.