Kanye West's Lawyer Requests Removal From Lawsuit as Rapper Won't Speak to or Pay Attorney
Kanye West's legal woes keep getting messier.
A lawyer representing the rapper in an ongoing lawsuit recently filed court papers requesting to be relieved of his involvement in the case after claiming the embattled "Heartless" hitmaker won't pay or even speak to him.
Attorney Brian Brumfield submitted paperwork on Monday, July 1, asking Judge Theresa Traber to remove him from the lawsuit, revealing West terminated their working relationship on June 21.
"Defendant also will not speak to counsel and defendant refuses to pay counsel as well," court documents obtained by a news publication explained.
The attorney's motion for withdrawal is scheduled for July 29.
Brumfield had been representing West in a Los Angeles Superior Court case involving plaintiffs Justin Poplawski and his wife, Tiffany Marshall.
Poplawski, an autograph dealer, sued West in 2022 after accusing the 47-year-old of punching him in response to asking for an autograph, something he claimed to have successfully done in the past.
The plaintiff said he was standing on a sidewalk near Soho Warehouse social club on South Santa Fe Avenue in downtown Los Angeles on January 13, 2022, when the incident occurred.
Poplawski claimed West saw the autograph dealer and said he was going to make an example of him before allegedly punching him.
The accuser proceeded to ask for an apology from West, who reportedly replied, "Apology for what?" as he continued to hit him several more times.
Per the lawsuit, Poplawski was severely injured as a result of West's violence, claiming even friends of the rapper witnessing the incident were shouting for him to stop hitting the man.
The lawsuit alleged West blamed his angered mood on his divorce from Kim Kardashian, which was finalized that same year.
Poplawski accused West of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.
Marshall claimed she suffered a loss of consortium as Poplawski's wife, meaning she allegedly lacked companionship, emotional support, sexual relations or other intangible benefits of a relationship as a result of a wrongful injury to her husband brought on by West.
This isn't the only legal battle the "Runaway" artist has been slammed with lately.
West is also in the midst of an intense lawsuit brought on by his former assistant, as well as a case surrounding the creation of the rapper's adult entertainment app Yeezy P---.
