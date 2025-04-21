Shocking Bombshell: Kanye West Reveals Incestuous Relationship With Cousin in New Song

Kanye West dropped a massive bombshell in one of his new songs, claiming he and his male cousin sexually experimented with each other when they were young.

"This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore," the rapper, 47, tweeted on Monday, April 21. "Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had Playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different."