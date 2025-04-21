or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kanye West
OK LogoNEWS

Shocking Bombshell: Kanye West Reveals Incestuous Relationship With Cousin in New Song

Photo of Kanye West.
Source: mega

Kanye West revealed he sexually experimented with his cousin when they were younger.

By:

April 21 2025, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West dropped a massive bombshell in one of his new songs, claiming he and his male cousin sexually experimented with each other when they were young.

"This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore," the rapper, 47, tweeted on Monday, April 21. "Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had Playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift taking legal action against kanye west for defaming her career
Source: mega

Kanye West said he 'sucked' his cousin's 'd--- till I was 14.'

Article continues below advertisement

He continued: "My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins [sic] d--- till I was 14. Tweet sent."

Article continues below advertisement

Needless to say, people were floored when they heard the revelation.

One person wrote, "You sucked your cousin’s d---? What the f---?" while another said, "This is not appropriate here."

A third person said, "That’s pretty disgusting. We really didn’t need to know that."

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west tweet
Source: @kanyewest/x

Kanye West went on another rant via Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement

West, who recently dropped his new album, WW3, has been making headlines as of late for some of his telling lyrics.

As OK! previously reported, the "Stronger" performer hinted at his marital struggle with wife Bianca Censori.

MORE ON:
Kanye West

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kanye bianca grammys
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori allegedly ran away from Kanye West.

Article continues below advertisement

On the track “Bianca,” West raps, “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at," he continues, hinting at his recent social media rants.

Article continues below advertisement

West even confessed he tracks his wife's location.

“I’m tracking my b---- through an app / I’m tracking my b---- through the city,” he raps. “She hop in the car and she ran / My b---- just don’t understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned.”

Article continues below advertisement
shes not your wife kanye west bianca censori reunion spain
Source: MEGA

The pair got married in 2022.

Though the two, who got married in 2022, might be experiencing some issues, they were spotted together in Spain in mid-April.

He later posted about Censori on social media.

“When my wife don't talk, she’s my wife, she’s not your wife. Tell Hollywood starlets ran by the Jews when they can talk and what they should say when they do talk,” he tweeted. “You hate the male-female dynamic and the black-and-white dynamic. I'm Ye. And the Ye Kingdom will rise to the same level power of Yeezy Season three, and then to the power of the French Banks, and then above. This has been ordained. Ok, now we back on Ye time.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.