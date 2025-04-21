Shocking Bombshell: Kanye West Reveals Incestuous Relationship With Cousin in New Song
Kanye West dropped a massive bombshell in one of his new songs, claiming he and his male cousin sexually experimented with each other when they were young.
"This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore," the rapper, 47, tweeted on Monday, April 21. "Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had Playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different."
He continued: "My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins [sic] d--- till I was 14. Tweet sent."
Needless to say, people were floored when they heard the revelation.
One person wrote, "You sucked your cousin’s d---? What the f---?" while another said, "This is not appropriate here."
A third person said, "That’s pretty disgusting. We really didn’t need to know that."
West, who recently dropped his new album, WW3, has been making headlines as of late for some of his telling lyrics.
As OK! previously reported, the "Stronger" performer hinted at his marital struggle with wife Bianca Censori.
On the track “Bianca,” West raps, “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”
“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at," he continues, hinting at his recent social media rants.
West even confessed he tracks his wife's location.
“I’m tracking my b---- through an app / I’m tracking my b---- through the city,” he raps. “She hop in the car and she ran / My b---- just don’t understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned.”
Though the two, who got married in 2022, might be experiencing some issues, they were spotted together in Spain in mid-April.
He later posted about Censori on social media.
“When my wife don't talk, she’s my wife, she’s not your wife. Tell Hollywood starlets ran by the Jews when they can talk and what they should say when they do talk,” he tweeted. “You hate the male-female dynamic and the black-and-white dynamic. I'm Ye. And the Ye Kingdom will rise to the same level power of Yeezy Season three, and then to the power of the French Banks, and then above. This has been ordained. Ok, now we back on Ye time.”