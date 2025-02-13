Kanye West Shares Concerning Post About Coercion Being 'Illegal' Minutes After Rumored Split From Bianca Censori Was Exposed
Is Kanye West trying to hint at something?
The controversial rapper cryptically posted about the definition of "coercion" within an hour after news broke about West and his wife, Bianca Censori, allegedly nearing a divorce.
On Thursday, February 13, West uploaded — but quickly deleted — a screenshot of Google AI Overview's explanation of the word coercion, as well as whether or not it is legal, defining it as "the act of forcing someone to do something against their will through threats or intimidation."
"Yes, coercion is illegal," the description read, according to a screenshot obtained by Daily Mail. "It can involve physical harm, psychological abuse, extortion, blackmail or sexual assault."
"Is the [sic] coercion," the caption of West's mysterious upload read.
While he quickly removed the post, it suspiciously was shared within minutes after Daily Mail claimed he and Censori were headed toward Splitsville.
According to the news outlet, Censori — who tied the knot with the "I Wonder" rapper in December 2022 — is set to receive a $5 million settlement when she and West officially part ways.
After their rumored split was exposed, TMZ confirmed the Australia native and West allegedly had both reached out to divorce attorneys.
West and Censori's apparent marital woes were revealed less than two weeks after the couple's indecent exposure stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards — and just days after the "Monster" hitmaker's hate-filled, antisemitic rant on X (formerly named Twitter), in which he praised Hitler, shamed "fat" people and expressed support toward jailed rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.
During his social media spree, West claimed he has control over Censori, writing: "I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------."
"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS," he continued.
West had been referencing the infamous moment Censori dropped her fur coat to reveal a skimpy, see-through piece of fabric covering her naked body as the couple posed for photographers on the red carpet at music's biggest night.
The spouses immediately left after their shocking red carpet stunt — with eyewitnesses later reacting to how "uncomfortable" Censori seemed during the ordeal.
"This had to have been the most odd Grammys experience that ever took place place in the history of the awards show," social media star Riley Mae Lewis told OK! after the event. "When Kanye and Bianca walked the red carpet at the event, it definitely seemed like she didn’t want to be there. It was the topic of the night, it was so absurd, not one person wasn’t talking about how uncomfortable she looked."