or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Kanye West
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Kanye West Stuns Interviewer as He Shows Up in KKK-Inspired Outfit: Watch

kanye west stuns interviewer as he shows up in kkk inspired outfit watch pp
Source: MEGA; @Akademiks/X

Kanye West shocked DJ Akademiks when he showed up wearing a KKK-inspired outfit.

By:

March 31 2025, Published 9:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West had interviewer DJ Akademiks speechless when he turned up wearing a black Ku Klux Klan-inspired outfit.

During an hour-long interview, in which the rapper, 47, discussed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, his children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm and his recent controversial behavior, he wore the all-black garb, however, he eventually removed it later on when he sported a T-shirt designed by Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west kkk outfit
Source: @Akademiks/X

Kanye West wore a KKK-inspired outfit to a recent interview.

Article continues below advertisement

He also sported a necklace with a swastika medallion, which he previously wore in a video with Nick Fuentes, a far-right political pundit.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The rapper, who is married to Bianca Censori, claimed he had the outfit custom-made along with an identical white one.

When asked if he worn the garb in public, he claimed he wanted to wear it "yesterday" was was worried people would "put me in a hospital for my outfit."

Of course, West's latest stunt had people ripping him to shreds.

One person wrote, “This dude just needs to go away," while another said, "Why is anyone still giving this man air time?"

A third person added, "He needs to be on his medication. WTF," while a fourth said, "What is wrong with this dude?"

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west kkk outfit
Source: @Akademiks/X

Many people condemned the rapper for his outfit.

MORE ON:
Kanye West

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

This is hardly the first time the "Stronger" rapper has made a controversial statement. Recently, he praised Adolf Hitler and called himself a Nazi.

“ANY JEWISH PERSON THAT DOES BUSINESS WITH ME NEEDS TO KNOW I DONT LIKE OR TRUST ANY JEWISH PERSON AMD THIS IS COMPLETELY SOBER WITH NO HENNESY,” he wrote in all caps, adding, “IM NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS.”

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west kkk outfit
Source: @Akademiks/X

Kanye West previously praised Adolf Hitler on X.

Article continues below advertisement

He added: “I don’t even know what the f--- anti Semitic means. It’s just some bull---- Jewish people made up to protect their bull----."

Article continues below advertisement

Another said: “I love when Jewish people come to me and say they can’t work with me anymore its my fav.”

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west kkk outfit
Source: @Akademiks/X

Kanye West's X account was previously suspended.

In December 2022, his account was suspended after he made similar comment and praised Hitler. At the time, Elon Musk, the owner of X, suspended him for "incitement of violence" after he posted an image that appeared to a show a swastika inside a Star of David.

His account was later reinstated.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.