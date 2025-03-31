Kanye West Stuns Interviewer as He Shows Up in KKK-Inspired Outfit: Watch
Kanye West had interviewer DJ Akademiks speechless when he turned up wearing a black Ku Klux Klan-inspired outfit.
During an hour-long interview, in which the rapper, 47, discussed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, his children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm and his recent controversial behavior, he wore the all-black garb, however, he eventually removed it later on when he sported a T-shirt designed by Sean "Diddy" Combs.
He also sported a necklace with a swastika medallion, which he previously wore in a video with Nick Fuentes, a far-right political pundit.
The rapper, who is married to Bianca Censori, claimed he had the outfit custom-made along with an identical white one.
When asked if he worn the garb in public, he claimed he wanted to wear it "yesterday" was was worried people would "put me in a hospital for my outfit."
Of course, West's latest stunt had people ripping him to shreds.
One person wrote, “This dude just needs to go away," while another said, "Why is anyone still giving this man air time?"
A third person added, "He needs to be on his medication. WTF," while a fourth said, "What is wrong with this dude?"
This is hardly the first time the "Stronger" rapper has made a controversial statement. Recently, he praised Adolf Hitler and called himself a Nazi.
“ANY JEWISH PERSON THAT DOES BUSINESS WITH ME NEEDS TO KNOW I DONT LIKE OR TRUST ANY JEWISH PERSON AMD THIS IS COMPLETELY SOBER WITH NO HENNESY,” he wrote in all caps, adding, “IM NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS.”
He added: “I don’t even know what the f--- anti Semitic means. It’s just some bull---- Jewish people made up to protect their bull----."
Another said: “I love when Jewish people come to me and say they can’t work with me anymore its my fav.”
In December 2022, his account was suspended after he made similar comment and praised Hitler. At the time, Elon Musk, the owner of X, suspended him for "incitement of violence" after he posted an image that appeared to a show a swastika inside a Star of David.
His account was later reinstated.