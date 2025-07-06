Kanye West's Courtroom Drama: Rapper Faces $800K Lawsuit Over Damage Claims
Kanye West will testify in court as part of a lawsuit accusing him of causing extensive damage to a Downtown Los Angeles building.
The hearing comes just days after he showed support for Sean Diddy" Combs in a separate trial, a news outlet reported.
According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, West, 48, is among the witnesses slated to speak in the case filed by landlord Art City Center against The Gap. He is expected to take the stand for at least two hours to discuss the alleged damage to the building and his interactions with The Gap.
In 2020, West entered into a partnership with The Gap, wherein the retail giant leased a commercial space for him and his Yeezy team. The lease amounted to $104,666.67 in monthly rent, plus an additional $8,333 per month for parking.
Their collaboration soured in 2022 after West publicly criticized the company and made inflammatory antisemitic remarks, leading to The Gap removing Yeezy products from its stores.
Art City's lawsuit claims significant "unapproved modifications" were made to the building, seeking $800,000 in damages from The Gap. In response, The Gap has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and countersued West for $2 million, asserting that he is accountable for any claims arising from Yeezy's actions.
West's team argues the countersuit lacks merit, contending the June 25, 2020, Strategic Agreement between West and The Gap is invalid.
They assert, "Many of the modifications complained of were in fact beneficial to the Premises and all were carried out for the benefit of the Strategic Agreement with Gap."
They continued, "By making and not repairing or restoring the foregoing alterations of the Premises that [West] made without Gap's participation or approval, [West] breached the Strategic Agreement."
Last month, The Gap revealed they reached a confidential settlement with West, dropping their counterclaim just weeks before the trial begins. While only Art City is taking on The Gap, West is still expected to appear in court.
As previously reported, West has kept a low profile recently but was present at Diddy's trial in New York in June. This appearance came shortly after he publicly apologized for his past shocking comments, stating, "I love all people… I am done with antisemitism. Share peace. GOD CALLS FOR PEACE. The earth itself is in God's kingdom."
Last month, West's name change from Ye to Ye Ye circulated after a document was mistakenly filed by one of his executives. However, his representative clarified the issue, stating, "There is no 'Ye Ye…' it was an oddity created by an online form."