Kanye West's Courtroom Drama: Rapper Faces $800K Lawsuit Over Damage Claims

Kanye West faces an $800K lawsuit over alleged property damage, adding to his legal troubles.

Kanye West will testify in court as part of a lawsuit accusing him of causing extensive damage to a Downtown Los Angeles building.

Kanye West partnered with The GAP in 2020 to launch the Yeezy Gap line.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, West, 48, is among the witnesses slated to speak in the case filed by landlord Art City Center against The Gap . He is expected to take the stand for at least two hours to discuss the alleged damage to the building and his interactions with The Gap.

In 2020, West entered into a partnership with The Gap , wherein the retail giant leased a commercial space for him and his Yeezy team. The lease amounted to $104,666.67 in monthly rent, plus an additional $8,333 per month for parking.

Their collaboration soured in 2022 after West publicly criticized the company and made inflammatory antisemitic remarks, leading to The Gap removing Yeezy products from its stores.

Art City's lawsuit claims significant "unapproved modifications" were made to the building, seeking $800,000 in damages from The Gap. In response, The Gap has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and countersued West for $2 million, asserting that he is accountable for any claims arising from Yeezy's actions.

West's team argues the countersuit lacks merit, contending the June 25, 2020, Strategic Agreement between West and The Gap is invalid.

They assert, "Many of the modifications complained of were in fact beneficial to the Premises and all were carried out for the benefit of the Strategic Agreement with Gap."