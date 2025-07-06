or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kanye West
OK LogoNEWS

Kanye West's Courtroom Drama: Rapper Faces $800K Lawsuit Over Damage Claims

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Kanye West faces an $800K lawsuit over alleged property damage, adding to his legal troubles.

By:

July 6 2025, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West will testify in court as part of a lawsuit accusing him of causing extensive damage to a Downtown Los Angeles building.

The hearing comes just days after he showed support for Sean Diddy" Combs in a separate trial, a news outlet reported.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kanye West and The GAP logo.
Source: MEGA; GAP.com

Kanye West partnered with The GAP in 2020 to launch the Yeezy Gap line.

Article continues below advertisement

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, West, 48, is among the witnesses slated to speak in the case filed by landlord Art City Center against The Gap. He is expected to take the stand for at least two hours to discuss the alleged damage to the building and his interactions with The Gap.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2020, West entered into a partnership with The Gap, wherein the retail giant leased a commercial space for him and his Yeezy team. The lease amounted to $104,666.67 in monthly rent, plus an additional $8,333 per month for parking.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of The GAP Yeezy logo
Source: MEGA

The Gap leased space for his Yeezy team.

Article continues below advertisement

Their collaboration soured in 2022 after West publicly criticized the company and made inflammatory antisemitic remarks, leading to The Gap removing Yeezy products from its stores.

Article continues below advertisement

Art City's lawsuit claims significant "unapproved modifications" were made to the building, seeking $800,000 in damages from The Gap. In response, The Gap has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and countersued West for $2 million, asserting that he is accountable for any claims arising from Yeezy's actions.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kanye West YZY empty line racks.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West’s remarks led The Gap to pull Yeezy products from stores.

MORE ON:
Kanye West

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

West's team argues the countersuit lacks merit, contending the June 25, 2020, Strategic Agreement between West and The Gap is invalid.

They assert, "Many of the modifications complained of were in fact beneficial to the Premises and all were carried out for the benefit of the Strategic Agreement with Gap."

Article continues below advertisement

They continued, "By making and not repairing or restoring the foregoing alterations of the Premises that [West] made without Gap's participation or approval, [West] breached the Strategic Agreement."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

The Gap settled with Kanye West ahead of trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Last month, The Gap revealed they reached a confidential settlement with West, dropping their counterclaim just weeks before the trial begins. While only Art City is taking on The Gap, West is still expected to appear in court.

Article continues below advertisement

As previously reported, West has kept a low profile recently but was present at Diddy's trial in New York in June. This appearance came shortly after he publicly apologized for his past shocking comments, stating, "I love all people… I am done with antisemitism. Share peace. GOD CALLS FOR PEACE. The earth itself is in God's kingdom."

Last month, West's name change from Ye to Ye Ye circulated after a document was mistakenly filed by one of his executives. However, his representative clarified the issue, stating, "There is no 'Ye Ye…' it was an oddity created by an online form."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.