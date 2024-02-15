Kanye West Claims He's Not Taylor Swift's Enemy, Was on 'Her Side' in Scooter Braun Masters Ordeal
Kanye West can't stop talking about Taylor Swift.
Earlier this week, Swifties on social media spread a message to reveal they were trying to block the rapper's new song from topping the charts by buying Beyoncé's new track instead, prompting West to speak out.
"Remember I was on Taylor’s side when Scooter [Braun] bought her masters behind her back. She and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians we always say how both sell out tours and movies," he wrote on Instagram. "Also, I’m sure I’ve been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful."
The father-of-four added that he's not "the enemy" of Swift's legion of fans, but he's not their "friend either."
West also clarified rumors about the blonde beauty, 34, allegedly barring him from sitting in the seats in front of her at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.
"I didn’t get kicked out of the Super Bowl we left our seats to go to YG’s box and see different friends," he stated. "My wife [Bianca Censori] had never been to a Super Bowl so I wanted to walk around and have a nice time we had such a fun day."
The Chicago native, 46, then whined about how he's been treated by society in the wake of his antisemitic rants and erratic behavior.
"Last year was incredibly challenging for me, my wife, my children, friends and family," he explained, referencing the four children he shares with ex Kim Kardashian. "I’ve been banned from hotels, kicked out of companies, and even not allowed to eat in some restaurants."
As OK! reported, the "Karma" singer and West have been at odds since 2009, when he interrupted her VMAs victory speech and claimed Beyoncé deserved the trophy more.
Years later, the two mended ties, but things took a turn south when the "Gold Digger" vocalist wanted to mention her in his 2016 track "Famous."
After referring to Swift as "that b----" in his tune, she lashed out, spurring his then-wife to release a video of the two talking about the song prior to its debut.
The clip made it seem as if Swift did approve his controversial lyrics, but as she later pointed out, the "that b----" line wasn't discussed during their chat.
In an interview last year, the songwriter called Kardashian's video a "fully manufactured frame job" that was made public "to say to everyone that I was a liar."
"That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before," Swift confessed of the backlash she received. "I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."