Kanye West Claims He's Not Taylor Swift's Enemy, Was on 'Her Side' in Scooter Braun Masters Ordeal

"Remember I was on Taylor’s side when Scooter [Braun] bought her masters behind her back. She and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians we always say how both sell out tours and movies," he wrote on Instagram. "Also, I’m sure I’ve been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful."

The father-of-four added that he's not "the enemy" of Swift's legion of fans, but he's not their "friend either."