'Don't Show Khloé This': Tristan Thompson Slammed for 'Liking' Nearly-Naked Video of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori
"Liking" a video of your ex-girlfriend's older sister's ex-husband's wife was not the best look for Tristan Thompson.
The NBA star was caught red-handed after he double tapped a nearly-naked clip of Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, dancing in a barely-there body suit at her husband's concert in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.
West shared the viral video of Censori to his Instagram account on Monday, February 12, alongside the caption: "STILL THE KING."
In the clip, the Australian designer, 29, could be seen dancing in a minimal coverage top, which extremely exposed most parts of her body, and no pants.
While the upload received nearly 700,000 "likes," Thompson was among the most noticeable to social media users due to his broken family ties to the "Heartless" rapper.
"Not Tristan liking this video," one person pointed out, as another warned, "Oh my…don’t show Khloé [Kardashian] this."
"Love to think how Khloé and Kim [Kardashian]'s head will explode seeing that TrashTin Thompson wants to smash Kanye's wife," a third user admitted, as another confessed: "He'll have some explaining to do, to both women lol."
Tristan shares two kids, True, 5, and Tatum, 1, with Khloé, though they are not together romantically due to the athlete's infamous cheating ways.
The exes' children are first cousins to Kanye's four kids, as he welcomed North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with Kim prior to their split in 2021.
Aside from calling out Tristan's seemingly shady behavior, social media users reacted to Kanye strangely posting the video three different times.
After noticing comments from his followers, the controversial artist clapped back with a video explaining his intentions.
"Ima post my wife as much as I want bro. It makes me happy. Some people don’t want you to be happy. They want you to make them happy. I decided to make myself happy and I’m happy with that," Kanye captioned a video of him ranting about why he uploaded the same clip numerous times.
"I just want to tell everybody, I posted my wife three times on purpose," Kanye declared in the self-recorded clip, which seemed to be taken inside of an airport building, as Bianca giggled beside him. "I delivered the album, then people still in my comments talking about 'why you posting your wife.'"
"Cause she makes me happy. That’s why y'all happy with the music. Cause I'm happy," the Grammy-winning rapper — who's been called out for his antisemitic remarks in recent years — claimed. "You understand? So don’t ever say something negative."
Kanye concluded: "If you don’t like my page and don’t like what I’m posting, go f--- yourself. Seriously. Leave me — leave the king — the f--- alone. I don’t care bro. I’m going to post my wife as much as I want."