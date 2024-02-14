Kanye West Denies Claims Taylor Swift 'Kicked' Him Out of the Super Bowl for Buying Tickets in Front of Her

Brandon Marshall, who shared a VIP suite with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during the Kanas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers game, made a big accusation about West, 46, and Swift, 34 — and didn't have evidence to back up his claim.

“So Kanye West pulls up to the Super Bowl. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Katy Perry’s booth so anytime they are gonna be showing Katy Perry, Kanye’s face was going to be there — he had a mask on with his logo on the mask,” Marshall, who played in the NFL for 13 seasons, alleged as he confused Perry for Swift.