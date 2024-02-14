Kanye West Denies Claims Taylor Swift 'Kicked' Him Out of the Super Bowl for Buying Tickets in Front of Her
After a former NFL player claimed Taylor Swift had Kanye West "kicked out" of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, for allegedly buying tickets in front of her, the rapper's rep cleared up the rumors.
“This is a completely fabricated rumor,” the rep told TMZ on Tuesday, February 13. “It is not true.”
Brandon Marshall, who shared a VIP suite with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during the Kanas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers game, made a big accusation about West, 46, and Swift, 34 — and didn't have evidence to back up his claim.
“So Kanye West pulls up to the Super Bowl. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Katy Perry’s booth so anytime they are gonna be showing Katy Perry, Kanye’s face was going to be there — he had a mask on with his logo on the mask,” Marshall, who played in the NFL for 13 seasons, alleged as he confused Perry for Swift.
“So Taylor Swift gets pissed off [and] she makes a call or two — everybody is involved — [and] he gets kicked out the stadium,” Marshall, 39, continued on the "Paper Route" podcast on Monday, February 12.
West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were seen at the game and shown throughout the broadcast — and they were no where near the "Delicate" songstress and her girl gang.
The feud began after West interrupted the blonde beauty's 2009 VMAs speech, and years later, he dropped her name in his song "Famous" — but Swift claimed she never told him he could use the lyric. His then-wife, Kim Kardashian, then leaked the audio, showing Swift did give approval.
As a result, the Grammy winner said being around the former flames was bad for her mental health.
“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before," the pop star told Time magazine in December 2023.
Swift then called the incident the “horrendous things that happened to me,” adding that “getting canceled within an inch of my life and sanity.”
She then claimed she moved to a "foreign country" and didn't leave her rental home for one year.
“I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore,” she revealed. “I went down really, really hard."