Livid Kanye West Thinks Ex Kim Kardashian Is 'Crossing a Line' by Letting Daughter North, 12, Wear 'Edgy' Outfits: Source
Kanye West might let his wife, Bianca Censori, out of the house in little-to-no clothing — but his feelings are not the same when it comes to his 12-year-old daughter, North.
The "Heartless" rapper is reportedly enraged after his eldest child stepped out in Rome, Italy, wearing a black corset alongside her mom, Kim Kardashian, 44, last weekend.
Kanye West Doesn't Approve of Daughter North's Outfits
Kanye, 48, thinks North is "way too young to be parading around like this," a source, told the Globe.
"It needs to stop or he’ll raise h--- with the lawyers," the insider warned.
Per the confidant, Kanye "hates being out of control and unable to exert his influence" when it comes to raising North and his and Kim's other three kids: Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.
"He’s ranting and raving about this, saying Kim’s crossed the line and he’s not going to stand for it," the source spilled.
The insider noted, however, how it is "ridiculously ironic that Kanye’s not happy about this, given the fact he dresses Bianca in revealing outfits seven days a week and encouraged Kim to push the envelope with s--- barely-there fashion choices the entire time they were together."
"Nobody could possibly pick on North for choosing an edgy style either, she’s grown up around it her entire life," the confidant argued.
Did Kanye West Accuse Kim Kardashian of 'Exploiting' Daughter North?
Kanye allegedly disapproving of North's fashion choices comes just a few months after a fabricated letter from his lawyer addressed to Kim's attorney went viral.
The Grammy winner's spokesperson noted the letter — which included claims that Kanye felt Kim was "exploiting" their oldest daughter — was "quite obviously fraudulent."
"TMZ didn’t ask for comment before running the story," the statement explained. "This morning, they finally emailed us with second thoughts, asking if it had been a 'publicity stunt.' No."
Nonetheless, the Yeezy designer has shared his frustration over their co-parenting dynamic, as he previously accused Kim of not letting him spend enough time with their children.
"I don’t need to just 'SEE' my kids. I need to raise them. I'm a good dad. I'm a great father to have," Kanye declared via X (formerly named Twitter).
Back in May, West dropped a video for his controversial song "Heil Hitler" and declared he had "so much anger" bottled up inside of him after "these people took my kids from me and they froze my bank account."
Many fans interpreted the lyrics to be about Kim.