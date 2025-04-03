Kim Kardashian Wears Next to Nothing in Revealing Instagram Post Following Kanye West's Alleged Split From Bianca Censori: Photos
Kim Kardashian spilled out of a tiny top — and didn't wear much else — in a recent Instagram carousel.
On Thursday, April 3, the SKIMS founder, 44, shared a photo of herself sitting on the ground, baring her cleavage in a strapless, fur crop top from Mowalola during a clothing fitting.
One photo zoomed in on Kardashian, who kept her makeup simple and her hair tied back in a sleek bun, while the other image appeared to be taken using a 0.5 camera lens that revealed her crowded closet in the background.
In the rest of the photo dump, the Kardashians star showcased two other outfits. In one still, she wore an oversized, camel-colored bomber with "Mowalola" written on the back, paired with white cutout pants featuring side lacing down the leg.
In another photo, she donned a cropped fur jacket, polished off with faux leather pants that accentuated her curves.
Kardashian's sultry photo dump came just hours after her ex-husband Kanye West shared a cryptic Instagram video calling her his "public enemy."
The rapper, 47, began the 40-second clip by comparing the reality star to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.
"Picture this," he said. "Imagine he leave Rocky off the album but it be a situation where Rocky and Rihanna was divorced and they were basically public enemies. And then, Carti raps about Fenty and then calls Rihanna for internet connects with Rihanna to ask to put Rocky’s kid on a song the next week. Yo Carti, what you doing!?"
- Kim Kardashian Goes Sheer at NYFW Dinner as Kanye West and Bianca Censori Continue to Cause Controversy in Italy: Photos
- Bianca Censori Proves Kanye West Marriage Still Going Strong as She Shares Steamy Snap 'Shot by' the Rapper: See Photo
- Kanye West Posts and Deletes Nearly Naked Photo of Wife Bianca Censori Spilling Out of Very Risqué String Bikini
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In March, the "POWER" rapper went as far as to accuse Kardashian of being "a s-- trafficker." He also took jabs at her after their daughter North West, 11, starred in a music video with FKA Twigs.
"I don’t like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown," Kanye said on social media. "I would have expected more from Twigs. It's f------ all you n---. My soul is black, and watch, y'all don’t believe me and just say I’m crazy."
In the video, titled "Childlike Things," North raps in both English and Japanese, "Hello, my name is North/ From California to Tokyo/ Jesus the King/ Praise God/ Jesus is the only true God.”
FKA Twigs previously said she chose North for the track because of the way she carries herself with poise and confidence.
"It [needed] someone who has that tenacity, who has that strong point of view that you have when you’re 11,” the singer said on Instagram. "Then I saw an interview with North West, and she was so confident. It suddenly occurred to me that I would’ve loved to have a friend like North who could speak up for themselves."
Kanye allegedly split from his current wife, Bianca Censori, in February. Although the reasoning for the separation isn't clear just yet, rumors arose after Kanye went on another antisemitic rant on X, and he reportedly encouraged Bianca to attend the Grammy Awards red carpet in a completely see-through dress.
Kanye addressed breakup speculations in his new track, "BIANCA," singing, "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it."