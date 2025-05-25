Kanye West Undergoing Treatment in Spanish Retreat Amid Legal Battle: New Court Docs Reveal Shocking Allegations

West's lawyer, Eduardo Martorell , shared this information as part of the musician's court battle with former employee Benjamin Provo . According to earlier reports, the 47-year-old rapper faced a deposition order from Provo following months of negotiations.

Kanye West is receiving treatment at a retreat in Spain and will continue this until the end of the month, a report alleged .

Kanye West's attorney said he was willing to be deposed remotely while continuing treatment in Spain.

The filing further revealed that West's doctor of nine years expressed in a letter that, in his medical opinion, West should continue his treatment at the Mallorca retreat until the end of May. The doctor recommended that any depositions occur remotely. West and his wife, Bianca Censori , have been spotted in Spain for weeks .

In a fresh filing on Tuesday, May 20, West's new attorney stated that the artist "unequivocally offered to appear for deposition today, with one accommodation – that it be taken remotely. That was it. No further conditions were attached." However, Provo and his legal team reportedly refused a remote deposition.

Bianca Censori’s deposition was canceled just 15 minutes before it was set to begin.

Additionally, West's lawyer noted that the owner of the retreat had also recommended through a written letter that West remain at the location.

His attorney insisted, "Once more, other than requesting the accommodation that the deposition take place remotely, Defendant Ye was willing, ready, and able to appear for his deposition today. Despite the fact [Benjamin's] counsel refused to enter into a protective order. Despite the fact he was at a retreat. Despite the fact he is 10,000 miles away."

The court documents indicated that Provo had canceled Censori's deposition just 15 minutes before it was set to begin. West’s lawyer pointed out, "Thus, Ms. Censori spent significant time preparing, blocked her schedule, and was dressed and prepared for deposition."