Kanye West Undergoing Treatment in Spanish Retreat Amid Legal Battle: New Court Docs Reveal Shocking Allegations
Kanye West is receiving treatment at a retreat in Spain and will continue this until the end of the month, a report alleged.
West's lawyer, Eduardo Martorell, shared this information as part of the musician's court battle with former employee Benjamin Provo. According to earlier reports, the 47-year-old rapper faced a deposition order from Provo following months of negotiations.
In a fresh filing on Tuesday, May 20, West's new attorney stated that the artist "unequivocally offered to appear for deposition today, with one accommodation – that it be taken remotely. That was it. No further conditions were attached." However, Provo and his legal team reportedly refused a remote deposition.
The filing further revealed that West's doctor of nine years expressed in a letter that, in his medical opinion, West should continue his treatment at the Mallorca retreat until the end of May. The doctor recommended that any depositions occur remotely. West and his wife, Bianca Censori, have been spotted in Spain for weeks.
Additionally, West's lawyer noted that the owner of the retreat had also recommended through a written letter that West remain at the location.
His attorney insisted, "Once more, other than requesting the accommodation that the deposition take place remotely, Defendant Ye was willing, ready, and able to appear for his deposition today. Despite the fact [Benjamin's] counsel refused to enter into a protective order. Despite the fact he was at a retreat. Despite the fact he is 10,000 miles away."
The court documents indicated that Provo had canceled Censori's deposition just 15 minutes before it was set to begin. West’s lawyer pointed out, "Thus, Ms. Censori spent significant time preparing, blocked her schedule, and was dressed and prepared for deposition."
Earlier reports revealed that Provo accused West and his companies of wrongful termination and discrimination, claiming he was hired as a security guard for West's Donda Academy in 2021. He alleged the musician assigned him additional duties over time.
In the court documents, Provo accused West of harboring disdain toward Black authors and employees.
The complaint stated, "Specifically, in or around mid-2023, Kanye required that anyone associated with Donda dispose of books related to Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X and other prominent figures in the Black community. Further, Kanye regularly expressed negative beliefs associated with prominent Black leaders that advocated for or sought to advance the Black community. Such offensive opinions were particularly troubling to [Benjamin], who is unapologetically Black."
He further claimed that West treated non-Black employees differently than his Black employees. The suit added, "While Kanye was polite and attentive to his non-Black counterparts, Kanye was always abrupt, abrasive and demeaning of [Benjamin] and his Black counterparts."
Provo stated he felt pressured to cut off his dreadlocks, which he wears for his Muslim faith.
He claimed he was fired for refusing to comply. West and his companies have denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
West's lawyer emphasized, "Defendants are informed and believe, and based on such information and belief allege that Defendants were justified in doing any and/or all of the acts alleged in the Complaint."
The case remains ongoing.