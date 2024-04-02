Kanye West Threatened to Shave Donda Academy Students' Heads and Lock Them in Cages, Shocking New Lawsuit Claims
Kanye West is in legal hot water once again for his disgusting behavior.
According to court documents, the disgraced rapper's former employee Trevor Phillips filed a bombshell lawsuit against his former boss where he claimed West allegedly threatened to shave the heads of Donda Academy students and lock them in cages.
In the filing, the former staffer claimed he suffered "severe discrimination, harassment, and retaliation" while working for West's fashion brand Yeezy and later his defunct school.
According to Phillips, West "proudly" spoke of his antisemitic beliefs to the young students and allegedly told them he "wanted to shave their heads" and "intended to put a jail at the school."
In another shocking instance, Phillips alleged the "Heartless" rapper went on a horrific rant at Nobu Malibu in December 2022 where he called Jewish people "miserly," praised Hitler and claimed the Holocaust was fake.
"What was meant to be a meeting with his boss about Donda Academy, its curriculum and horticulture, ended up being antisemitic and bigoted soliloquy-topped off with s----- harassment," the legal papers claimed.
West then allegedly "began threatening the LGBTQ community" in his unhinged rant. "Yeah, I’m going for the gays! FIRST the Jews, THEN the gays!'" Phillips claimed the father-of-four announced to the room.
Per the documents, Phillips — who was fired in May 2023 — also alleged West "treated black employees palpably worse than white employees" and claimed the musician "commanded" one black campus security guard to "shave his dreads" or lose his job.
"By filing this lawsuit, we hope our injured clients’ rights are vindicated, and that the famous artist Mr. West understands that his messages – which we alleged preach discrimination, antisemitism and Hitler-love – have no place in the world," Phillips' lawyer, Carney R. Shegerian, clarified in a statement.
The ex-staffer cited discrimination, harassment, hostile work environment and more as the reasons for filing the lawsuit. Phillips is also seeking special damages exceeding $35,000, attorneys’ fees and also made it clear he would like to see an injunction preventing West from prohibiting or opening any type of school for kids under 18 in California.
This isn't the first time the star has spewed antisemitic hate, though in December 2023, the "Gold Digger" artist took back his comments.
"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," he said.
Page Six obtained the court documents.