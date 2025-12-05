Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Strips Down to Her Underwear in Racy Outfit for Doctor's Appointment

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @biancacensoriInstagram Bianca Censori frequently exposes her body online.

The social media influencer, who was spotted without her man, received a traffic ticket while she was meeting with the medical professional. Censori is no stranger to wearing a raunchy thong. In November, she once again flashed her backside in a long-sleeved back bodysuit while checking in at the airport in Melbourne, Australia.

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori's Racy Instagram Return

Source: @biancacensoriInstagram Bianca Censori is married to Kanye West.

The architect took a three-month break from Instagram earlier this year and made her return on Halloween. She shared a seductive snap on her Instagram Story, extending her long legs in the air while seated on a black chair. Censori sported a white tube top with matching underwear and leg warmers in a slightly-blurry photo. On November 1, she followed up with six Instagram feed posts, donning different lingerie looks. Censori put her body on display in several pastel bras, underwear and sheer tights by Marc Jacobs.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori's New Fashion Brand

Source: @biancacensoriInstagram Bianca Censori is launching a fashion brand.

On Tuesday, September 23, Censori announced she is launching her own fashion brand, BIANCA, on December 11. The company will compete with SKIMS, founded by West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The reality star is reportedly not pleased by Censori’s plans to branch out into the clothing industry. "Kim is absolutely livid. It’s obvious to her that Kanye is behind this and is doing it to get a rise out of her, and make a ton of money doing it," a source said. "He and Bianca can piggyback off all her hard work on this and no doubt they will take every chance they can to mimic her and steal her ideas. She’s worked so hard to make SKIMS the huge success that it is, and now Bianca is rolling out a carbon copy of it, backed by all of Kanye’s money, it’s infuriating."

Source: @biancacensoriInstagram Bianca Cenosri flaunted her curves in lingerie.