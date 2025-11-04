Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Ditches Her Pants for Bizarre Outfit While Out in Australia

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori is turning Melbourne into her personal runway. The 30-year-old wife of Kanye West made jaws drop as she stepped out in Australia wearing one of her boldest looks yet — a lilac-and-blush bodysuit layered under a futuristic purple bra and white underwear. The barely-there outfit left little to the imagination and is reportedly part of her upcoming self-titled underwear line, according to an outlet.

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori stepped out in Melbourne wearing a revealing purple and white outfit.

In the pics, Censori didn’t seem bothered by the stares as she strutted through Melbourne’s CBD on Tuesday, November 4, for a luxury shopping spree with her mom, Alexandra Censori, her sister Angelina Censori and a few close relatives. While Bianca went for shock value, her family kept it classic. Her mother looked effortlessly chic in a black Prada midi dress and matching leather jacket, topped off with an Hermès Kelly bag. Angelina rocked a black corset top, skinny jeans, and a Chanel handbag, while another friend bundled up in a fur vest and beige ensemble.

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori’s outfit is rumored to be from her upcoming underwear brand.

The group made a few high-end stops, including Mecca for a beauty haul, before grabbing lunch at Maison Bâtard, one of Melbourne’s trendiest restaurants. Despite her jaw-dropping outfit, Bianca appeared calm, smiling as she walked through the city.

Her latest attention-grabbing appearance comes just a day after she landed back in her hometown. On Monday, November 3, Bianca was spotted arriving at Melbourne Airport from Los Angeles wearing a beige thong, sheer tights and a tight long-sleeved top.

She completed the daring airport look with metallic silver stilettos, a cropped fur jacket, a nude baseball cap, and a black Hermès Birkin bag. Even with all the breakup rumors swirling, Bianca was still wearing her wedding ring.

Source: @angelicacensori/Instagram The model went shopping with her mom, sister and a few friends.

The Yeezy architect was accompanied by her assistant and was seen waiting under an umbrella in the rain for her car. While it’s unclear whether she’ll attend the Melbourne Cup this week, fans are already keeping an eye out for her next headline-making outfit.

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram The architect's latest outing followed her return to Instagram after a three-month break.

Her Aussie homecoming also comes after she made a splashy return to Instagram on Halloween following a three-month hiatus. Bianca shared a sultry Story photo of herself posing with her legs in the air while wearing a white tube top, matching underwear and leg warmers — the same heels she wore to the airport.

On November 1, she posted a carousel of six mirror selfies showing off pastel-colored lingerie looks by Marc Jacobs. The edited photos placed her in front of a clean white background as she struck confident poses in bras, sheer tights and her signature short bangs.